Amber Group Joins International Swaps and Derivatives Association as One of the First Crypto Members Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform and $3 billion unicorn with more than $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume and $5 billion in assets under management, has become a member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).

With over 980 member institutions from 78 countries, ISDA is recognized as one of the key driving forces in developing standard documentation, policies and processes for derivative transactions over various underlying asset classes.



However, with Amber Group’s deep roots and dominance in Asia, as well as its increasing market share and significance across Europe and the Americas, the company is one of the few global crypto players with more than 1,000 institutional clients to join as a member as ISDA expands its focus to include crypto assets / derivatives.



Amber Group will be represented in ISDA committees that operate in all major financial centres, spanning legal, risk and global policy among many other areas of focus. Through these committees, Amber Group will play a key role in facilitating the exchange of ideas and the examination of policies to develop innovative initiatives that will transform the financial world.



Beyond cementing its positioning in the wider financial industry, Amber Group has also recently been named one of CB Insights’ 2022 Blockchain 50, an annual ranking of the most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world, in the category of institutional crypto services.



On top of that, Amber Group continues to prove its commitment to furthering the blockchain and crypto ecosystem by investing in fellow promising players:



• RockX: Led crypto staking platform RockX's $6 million Series A funding round

• Mina Foundation: Participated in Mina Foundation's latest $92 million funding round

• EthSign: Participated in decentralised application EthSign's $12 million seed funding round

• Zecrey: Participated in Zecrey protocol's $4 million angel fundraising round

• 1inch Network: Led decentralised exchange aggregator 1inch Network’s $175 million Series B round



About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia and Tiger Global.

