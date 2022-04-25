Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Amber Group Joins International Swaps and Derivatives Association as One of the First Crypto Members

Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform and $3 billion unicorn with more than $1 trillion in cumulative trading volume and $5 billion in assets under management, has become a member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).


Amber Group Joins International Swaps and Derivatives Association as One of the First Crypto Members
With over 980 member institutions from 78 countries, ISDA is recognized as one of the key driving forces in developing standard documentation, policies and processes for derivative transactions over various underlying asset classes.

However, with Amber Group’s deep roots and dominance in Asia, as well as its increasing market share and significance across Europe and the Americas, the company is one of the few global crypto players with more than 1,000 institutional clients to join as a member as ISDA expands its focus to include crypto assets / derivatives.

Amber Group will be represented in ISDA committees that operate in all major financial centres, spanning legal, risk and global policy among many other areas of focus. Through these committees, Amber Group will play a key role in facilitating the exchange of ideas and the examination of policies to develop innovative initiatives that will transform the financial world.

Beyond cementing its positioning in the wider financial industry, Amber Group has also recently been named one of CB Insights’ 2022 Blockchain 50, an annual ranking of the most promising blockchain and crypto companies in the world, in the category of institutional crypto services.

On top of that, Amber Group continues to prove its commitment to furthering the blockchain and crypto ecosystem by investing in fellow promising players:

• RockX: Led crypto staking platform RockX's $6 million Series A funding round
• Mina Foundation: Participated in Mina Foundation's latest $92 million funding round
• EthSign: Participated in decentralised application EthSign's $12 million seed funding round
• Zecrey: Participated in Zecrey protocol's $4 million angel fundraising round
• 1inch Network: Led decentralised exchange aggregator 1inch Network’s $175 million Series B round

About Amber Group
Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia and Tiger Global.
www.ambergroup.io

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 25 Avril 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Lundi 25 Avril 2022 - 13:09 Conseils pour devenir un millionnaire en bitcoins

Lundi 25 Avril 2022 - 13:05 Comment fonctionne le trading de bitcoin

Lundi 25 Avril 2022 - 07:15 Currency.com expands into the US with new crypto exchange services


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier senior – Fonds de PE (Tiers 1)

Offre : Senior Manager/ Manager Deal Strategy and Execution

Offre : Manager - Senior Manager M&A Ops-Value Creation

Offre : Director M&A Ops-Value Creation

Offre : Director Deal Strategy and Execution

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Recrutement : Stage Analyste M&A H/F - Juillet 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

SH Payments announces Irmantas Kamienas as CEO to lead European expansion

Alantra engage Bertrand Manet pour développer son activité M&A sur la Place lyonnaise et en région Sud-Est

Sébastien Baert rejoint le cabinet Bignon De Keyser en qualité de Consultant Senior

Le cabinet Eversheds Sutherland annonce la cooptation de 2 nouvelles associées à Paris

Éric Baroin est nommé Président de FIDUCIAL LEGAL by Lamy (FLBL)

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Conseils pour devenir un millionnaire en bitcoins

Comment fonctionne le trading de bitcoin

Amber Group Joins International Swaps and Derivatives Association as One of the First Crypto Members

Currency.com expands into the US with new crypto exchange services

Flow Your Money raises €3.5 Million to grow self-driving-money platform and expand across Europe

ETC Group launches XRP-backed ETC on Xetra

Les promesses de l’informatique quantique

Catalyst Blockchain Platform is now available on Corda

Banking Infrastructure needs to Evolve and Adapt Blockchain technology: Raj Chowdhury

Scotto Partners accompagne les dirigeants d’Alphascience dans le cadre de la prise de participation de Seriderm Holding

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

Scotto Partners accompagne les dirigeants d’Alphascience dans le cadre de la prise de participation de Seriderm Holding

Allen & Overy conseille le Crédit Mutuel Arkéa sur la cession de Leetchi et MANGOPAY à Advent International

FIDAL conseille BUT dans l’acquisition de Drawer

Linklaters et Allens accompagnent Mirova dans le cadre de sa participation au tour de table de 450 M€ de TagEnergy

MailStone et Archipels signent un partenariat pour lancer la première solution d’emails Blockchain