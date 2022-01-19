Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Amber Group Becomes World’s First Digital Asset Platform To Achieve SOC 2 Compliance


Amber Group, a leading global digital asset platform, announced today that it has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance, ensuring customers are protected by institutional grade security controls that govern highly regulated industries.



In a first among global digital asset platforms, Amber Group’s online service is certified to have met the SOC 2 trust principles for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy, in an audit conducted by Deloitte.

Held as a gold standard in the financial industry, the SOC 2 audit serves as an independent verification and affirmation of best practices in IT, security, and privacy controls. Amber Group has demonstrated that it had established robust policies and protocols in accordance with the AICPA Trust Services Criteria relevant to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity, and Privacy in the scope of the SOC 2 audit. The audit validates the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements of the five security principles. Amber Group’s internal controls were found to be suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that its service commitments and system requirements would be achieved based on the applicable trust service criteria.

An independent review and affirmation of security controls is critical to industries where trust and regulation are essential. This comes at a crucial time when cybersecurity incidents remain a prevailing concern in the industry, keeping pace with the uptick in cryptocurrency and digital asset adoption. As a leading global digital asset platform with both retail and institutional heritage, Amber Group actively sought to attain SOC 2 compliance to test the strength and rigor of its information systems and internal controls, bolstering trust among its clients, investors and regulators.

"Providing our customers and partners with the assurance that Amber Group operates at the highest level of security and compliance, has always been a key priority for our organization. To that end, we are laser focused on holding ourselves accountable to the highest security standards that are practised in highly regulated industries, as we pursue continuous innovations in an ever-evolving financial ecosystem. Achieving SOC 2 compliance not only demonstrates our long-standing commitment to these principles; this milestone also marks a significant acceleration point for the digital asset sector,” said Amber Group's Global Chief Executive Officer, Michael Wu.

“Security and privacy is at the core of user trust and confidence in digital assets. As the first digital asset platform to achieve SOC 2 compliance, we plan to continue building trust in digital assets among users and regulators. Amber Group will become synonymous with the gold standard in security and compliance in the digital asset space and beyond. We want to continuously move the needle to cement industry recognition of digital assets as a viable asset class and investment decision. This will go a long way in driving the acceptance and adoption of digital assets in the mainstream and we are proud that Amber Group is now leading the charge for this movement,” he added.

About Amber Group
Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally with offices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading. Amber is backed by prominent investors including Paradigm, Dragonfly, Pantera, Polychain, Sequoia and Tiger Global.
www.ambergroup.io.

