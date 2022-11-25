Airswift Launches A Full-Stack Cryptocurrency Payment Gateway

Airswift, a leading fintech company pioneering Web 3.0 native payment solutions, announced the launch of Airswift Connect, a full-stack payment gateway that easily integrates with merchants’ online stores to let them seamlessly accept cryptocurrency worldwide.

Connect lets online merchants settle their digital currency assets to stablecoin or fiat daily while benefiting from lower transaction fees than for credit card payments. Integrating Connect with a website or app is also easy: for the quickest and most simple integration experience, merchants can use the gateway’s plugin for Shopify or WooCommerce. Or they can customize their online checkout to its fullest potential by using Connect’s API tool.



And until December 31st, 2022, Connect customers also get 0% transaction fees for 90 days when they sign up for crypto payment acceptance.



“Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of safely managing billion-dollar transaction volumes using our enterprise-level, Web 3.0 native financial infrastructure,” said Dr. Yan Zhang, co-founder and CEO of Airswift. “Moreover, Connect has a robust fund management system that gives our customers an extra layer of financial protection.”



In developing the “Connect” gateway, the Airswift team applied its extensive experience in global payment gateways and enterprise-level crypto payment infrastructure. Connect thus features a world-class merchant workspace that lets merchants intuitively track crypto assets and conduct financial reconciliation.



In addition to enjoying a seamless journey to crypto acceptance, Airswift merchants benefit from cost-efficient, same-day off-ramps, and integrated DeFi services.



Dr. Yan Zhang is a successful entrepreneur in crypto, eCommerce, and Fintech. His team brings comprehensive expertise in blockchain R&D, having obtained more than fifty patents related to the technology. Airswift also has a significant background in payment gateway operations, achieving strong regulatory endorsements in North America, SEA, and EMEA.



About Airswift

Airswift is a financial technology company pioneering crypto payment solutions for businesses and consumers around the globe. It provides a Web 3.0 native omnichannel payment gateway, an on-chain supply chain financing system, crypto-funded prepaid cards, and on/off ramp services that connect businesses with consumers. Airswift is widely recognized as a leader in blockchain technology, with extensive operational experience in global digital payments and enterprise Web 3.0 financial infrastructure. Headquartered in Vancouver Canada, Airswift was established in 2022 with backing from leading industry investors. For more information, please visit https://airswift.io.



