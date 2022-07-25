Airbus invests in world’s largest clean hydrogen infrastructure fund managed by Hy24

Hy24’s investment fund will provide financial capital to back credible, large-scale green hydrogen infrastructure projects world-wide. Airbus' involvement assures its commitment to the scaling up of a global hydrogen economy, a prerequisite for the successful entry-into-service of its zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035.



"Since 2020, Airbus has partnered with numerous airlines, airports, energy providers and industry partners to develop a stepped approach to global hydrogen availability,” said Karine Guenan, VP ZEROe Ecosystem, Airbus. "Joining a fund of this magnitude demonstrates Airbus' continuously active role in infrastructure investments for the production, storage and distribution of clean hydrogen worldwide."



"We are delighted that Airbus has joined the fund along with other key industrial and financial investors,” said Pierre-Etienne Franc, the CEO of Hy24. “Hy24 is well-positioned to identify and accelerate the development of clean-hydrogen infrastructure companies to meet today's needs and ensure tomorrow’s transportation and logistics.”



As the aviation industry transitions to meet its net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050, a significant number of requirements need to be met. Investing in such funds offers complimentary access to direct partnerships shaping the new energy ecosystems.



