After a successful event in Singapore, Satoshi United – The biggest UnConference in the world – Is hosting its first ever conference in the Middle East.


The unique UnConference will take place from 22-23 October in Dubai. This event is a great opportunity that offers you a chance to connect with Blockchain influencers, discuss the latest trends, as well as exchange ideas with the top executives in the industry.



Dubai is also known as the heaven for the Cryptocurrency industry and they embrace it by implementing blockchain in its vital departments.
 
The event is dedicated to celebrating the hard work that has been put by the industry leaders in making blockchain a huge success. Satoshi United aims at bringing this trend by creating a series of incredible UnConference events. The list of speakers includes an incredible and diverse mix of up to  40 international speakers — from Fintech, blockchain, Cryptocurrency and many more industries. More on this is available on their website:
 
http://www.satoshiunited.io
 
The companies will feature their visionary developments in different sectors, such as voting and elections, e-commerce, and supply chains.
 
Even attendees can expect to find like-minded people and will have amazing networking opportunities as well as exchange ideas with the top executives in the industry.
 
Come lounge on beanbags, sip on some cool beers, network and enjoy the keynotes. Or join the exclusive yacht after-parties for that perfect relaxed environment to socialise and build investor relations. We promise to provide an amazing Un-Conference experience.
 
 
Un-Conference setting allows minds & hearts to open up regarding new ideas, Satoshi United's Un-Conference methodology explores the highest level of engagement from attendees.

Satoshi United will also be hosting a Sky-high investors soiree, which will completely be dedicated to bringing you all the investors and blockchain visionaries under one roof.

Registration for the UnConference will be open from the 3 rd  September on the website. This will be a special early bird offer that allows a huge saving on ticket purchases
 
 
To learn more or explore our sponsorship opportunities, you can contact the team on info@satoshiunited.io

You can find the tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.sg/e/satoshi-united-biggest-celebration-of-the-success-of-blockchain-world-tickets-49785157747

Finyear is a media partner of the event.

Jeudi 13 Septembre 2018
