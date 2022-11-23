Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Aegis Trust Includes NFTs and Tokenized Assets in Insurance Policy from Lloyd's of London

Aegis Trust (“Aegis”), a leading digital asset qualified custodian in the U.S., announced today it has secured a policy from market-leading global specialty (re)insurer, Canopius, via the world’s leading insurance marketplace, Lloyd’s of London, to include highly sought after NFT and tokenized assets coverage.


The policy empowers Aegis to safely custody a broad range of digital assets for institutional investors, hedge funds, and exchanges facilitating long-term industry growth and supporting blockchain ecosystems.

“The market capacity for digital asset custody insurance is notably limited, with NFT coverage even more scarce,” said Serra Wei, CEO and Founder of Aegis. Leveraging its proprietary MPC-based solution, the Aegis Vault platform offers client-centric technology infrastructure and regulatory compliant solutions. “Providing institutional-grade storage and security services has always been our goal. With this new insurance policy from Lloyd’s of London, Aegis is furthering its mission to allow partners to operate in the most secure environment possible. We are extremely proud to be a pioneer in offering insurance coverage for NFTs as a digital asset custodian, which is a key milestone on the road towards mainstream adoption for all variations of digital assets.”

The addition of world-class specie insurance positions Aegis, along with its partners and affiliates, for long-term success by adding to its holistic suite of custody services including support to more than 46 blockchains, NFTs, security tokens, market leading staking coverage, liquid staking, DeFi governance, and best-in-class Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) practices.

Aegis Trust has recently partnered with key industry players such as Coinbase Cloud, to deliver institutional-grade staking and custodying for Evmos and Avalanche. Furthering its commitment to its partners, Aegis’ cold storage insurance policy will cover certain types of crypto losses and ensure a safe and reliable experience while solidifying its commitment to users on the security of its product.

About Aegis
Aegis services clients all over the globe through Aegis Trust, one of the six U.S. qualified custodian as well as Aegis Custody, a regulated digital asset custodian in Hong Kong, ensuring commitment to its clients across any timezone. By leveraging its infrastructure connectivity, Aegis offers leading-edge products and a wide range of digital asset custody and staking protocols. Led by an experienced executive team with digital native experts coupled with senior capital markets experience at blue-chip firms including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, Aegis provides a bridge between traditional finance and digital asset management.

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

