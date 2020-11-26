Le quotidien du futur de la finance depuis 2005 (Fintech, Blockchain, DeFi, IA)
              



Adaptation des règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises (26/11/20)


COMMUNIQUE DE PRESSE - Paris, le 26 novembre 2020



Adaptation des règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises

L’ordonnance n° 2020-1443 du 25 novembre 2020 adapte temporairement les règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises afin de prendre en compte les conséquences de l’évolution de la crise sanitaire.
Elle complète l’ordonnance n°2020-596 du 20 mai 2020, toujours en vigueur.

Elle favorise le recours aux procédures préventives en permettant de prolonger la durée des procédures de conciliation dont la durée maximale est portée à dix mois, au lieu de cinq mois.

L’ordonnance permet également une prise en charge plus rapide des créances salariales par l’association pour la gestion du régime de garantie des créances des salariés (AGS). Elle assouplit les modalités de communication entre les principaux acteurs des procédures préventives et collectives et le greffe du tribunal ou les organes juridictionnels de la procédure.

L’ensemble de ces mesures seront applicables jusqu’au 31 décembre 2021 inclus.

Source : Secrétariat presse cabinet Ministère de la Justice
justice.gouv.fr



Jeudi 26 Novembre 2020
