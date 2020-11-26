Adaptation des règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises (26/11/20)

articles liés
-
Le groupe Agapes opère 100% des notes de frais sur mobile avec SAP Concur
-
Grant Thornton et Micropole présentent les résultats de leur enquête « Quel avenir pour le contrôle de gestion ? »
-
Konsentus launches international Open Banking Hub
-
L’ESBanque organise l’édition francophone du Prix ‘’Finance : Ethique & Confiance‘’
-
Sage révèle les résultats du 2ème Baromètre des Trésoriers 2020
Adaptation des règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises
L’ordonnance n° 2020-1443 du 25 novembre 2020 adapte temporairement les règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises afin de prendre en compte les conséquences de l’évolution de la crise sanitaire.
Elle complète l’ordonnance n°2020-596 du 20 mai 2020, toujours en vigueur.
Elle favorise le recours aux procédures préventives en permettant de prolonger la durée des procédures de conciliation dont la durée maximale est portée à dix mois, au lieu de cinq mois.
L’ordonnance permet également une prise en charge plus rapide des créances salariales par l’association pour la gestion du régime de garantie des créances des salariés (AGS). Elle assouplit les modalités de communication entre les principaux acteurs des procédures préventives et collectives et le greffe du tribunal ou les organes juridictionnels de la procédure.
L’ensemble de ces mesures seront applicables jusqu’au 31 décembre 2021 inclus.
Source : Secrétariat presse cabinet Ministère de la Justice
justice.gouv.fr
L’ordonnance n° 2020-1443 du 25 novembre 2020 adapte temporairement les règles relatives aux difficultés des entreprises afin de prendre en compte les conséquences de l’évolution de la crise sanitaire.
Elle complète l’ordonnance n°2020-596 du 20 mai 2020, toujours en vigueur.
Elle favorise le recours aux procédures préventives en permettant de prolonger la durée des procédures de conciliation dont la durée maximale est portée à dix mois, au lieu de cinq mois.
L’ordonnance permet également une prise en charge plus rapide des créances salariales par l’association pour la gestion du régime de garantie des créances des salariés (AGS). Elle assouplit les modalités de communication entre les principaux acteurs des procédures préventives et collectives et le greffe du tribunal ou les organes juridictionnels de la procédure.
L’ensemble de ces mesures seront applicables jusqu’au 31 décembre 2021 inclus.
Source : Secrétariat presse cabinet Ministère de la Justice
justice.gouv.fr
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Laurent Leloup : Conseil, accompagnement, financement fintech, blocktech
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : Plateforme STO, financements alternatifs
HealthTech.Finance : Conseil, accompagnement, financement Healthtech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Tickando : Financement participatif sur blockchain
MyLastWill: The Willtech Company