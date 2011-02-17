Acision Hires Karen Griffiths as Chief Financial Officer

Acision, a world leader in mobile data, today announced the appointment of Karen Griffiths to the position of Chief Financial Officer. With extensive experience and a proven track record as a financial executive, Karen joins Acision's leadership team taking responsibility for Acision's Corporate Finance, Facilities and Administrative functions.



With over 30 years' experience in finance, including 18 years at The Coca-Cola Company, Karen has held a number of senior management positions and will be instrumental in helping Acision drive results and capitalise on the opportunities in mobile data. Karen's most recent role at Coca-Cola was as Finance Director, Europe/Africa Concentrate Operations, where her responsibilities included financial management for manufacturing and logistics of concentrate supply, as well as financial shared services for The Coca-Cola Company revenue stream in Europe.



After Coca-Cola, Karen was SVP & CFO Europe, at technology distribution company, Ingram Micro, responsible for financial leadership across 15 countries and centres of excellence in treasury, M&A, tax, credit and reporting. Karen also worked as an independent consultant developing and delivering leadership, finance and change management programmes for executives across Europe and the Middle East.



"It is great for Acision to have someone of Karen's calibre join the company to drive forward our financial development and assist in establishing Acision as the world leader in mobile data," said Rory Buckley, Chief Executive at Acision. "Karen's broad experience in both finance and business leadership means she will have the ability to contribute significantly to our finance operations and business strategy."



"The energy at Acision was a major factor for me taking on this new opportunity to help the company excel within the mobile data ecosystem," said Griffiths. "Acision's background in innovation, drive to be leaders in mobile data and proven ability to create value for its customers, clearly demonstrates to me that these are very exciting times."



About Acision

As a world leader in mobile data, Acision powers innovation and profitable growth in mobile data services. As the pioneer of mobile messaging, Acision's real time mobile data solutions support its customers worldwide to drive new revenues with innovative services while controlling, optimizing and monetizing data traffic. For more information, visit Acision at acision.com