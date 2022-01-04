Corporate Finance, Hybrid Finance News
              


Mardi 4 Janvier 2022

4D pharma appoints John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer


4D pharma plc (AIM: DDDD, NASDAQ: LBPS), a pharmaceutical company leading the development of Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs), a novel class of drug derived from the microbiome, today announces the appointment of John Doyle as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Mr. Doyle brings over 15 years of experience leading and developing the financial operations, strategy and investor relations functions at public healthcare companies.

“We are delighted to welcome John to 4D pharma at this exciting stage of the company’s growth, following our NASDAQ listing in 2021,” said Duncan Peyton, Chief Executive Officer of 4D pharma. “John’s extensive financial experience in diverse healthcare organizations and transformational events will be invaluable as 4D pharma continues to make progress in the clinic on multiple fronts with our Live Biotherapeutic programs.”

“I am honored to join a company that is committed to delivering a revolutionary class of medicines by harnessing bacteria from the microbiome", said John Doyle, Chief Financial Officer of 4D pharma. “The 4D pharma team has built an impressive pipeline across key areas of high unmet need and I am excited for the opportunity to execute on the company’s growth strategy and financial goals.”

Mr. Doyle joins 4D pharma after serving as CFO at Chiasma Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company acquired by Amryt Pharma in 2021. Prior to Chiasma, John was Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations at Verastem Inc., a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company. Prior to joining Verastem in February 2018, he served as Head of Financial Planning and Analysis at SimpliVity Corp., a software company that was acquired by Hewlett Packard Enterprises in February 2017. Before that, Mr. Doyle was Director of Business Unit Financial Planning & Analysis, Early Phase Division, at PAREXEL, a publicly traded pharmaceutical contract research organization. Earlier in his career, he served in increasingly senior financial planning and analysis roles at Hologic, Inc., a publicly traded provider of medical diagnostic, surgical and imaging products. Mr. Doyle holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Massachusetts.

About 4D pharma
4D pharma is a world leader in the development of Live Biotherapeutics, a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, that is applicable to the prevention, treatment or cure of a disease. 4D has developed a proprietary platform, MicroRx(R), that rationally identifies Live Biotherapeutics based on a deep understanding of function and mechanism.
4D pharma's Live Biotherapeutic products (LBPs) are orally delivered single strains of bacteria that are naturally found in the healthy human gut. The Company has five clinical programs, namely a Phase I/II study of MRx0518 in combination with KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in a neoadjuvant setting for patients with solid tumors, a Phase I study of MRx0518 in patients with pancreatic cancer, a Phase I/II study of MRx-4DP0004 in asthma, and Blautix(R) in Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) which has completed a successful Phase II trial. Preclinical-stage programs include candidates for CNS disease such as Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative conditions. The Company has a research collaboration with MSD, a tradename of Merck and Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to discover and develop Live Biotherapeutics for vaccines.
