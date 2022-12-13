Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

2023 CES: 200 French Tech start-ups on their way to Las Vegas

French Tech innovations ready to be discovered at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) from 5th to 8th January 2023. For this edition of the show, Business France will be supporting over 200 French start-ups in two pavilions. Under the French Tech brand, the French start-ups will present their smart solutions as they confront the international tech ecosystem.


2023 CES: 200 French Tech start-ups on their way to Las Vegas
- Business France is supporting a large French delegation with 200 start-ups
- 1 Tech pavilion: Eureka Park – Hall G booth 60200
- 1 Vehicle pavilion: LVCC – West Hall booth 5400
- 5th January: French Tech evening on the "Ecological Transition" open to the media

Business France first supported French businesses at the CES in 2014. The delegation has grown year after year, with a special thanks to the involvement of all of France's regions. In total, nearly 900 French start-ups have exhibited at the CES over the last 10 years.

A DELEGATION CELEBRATING INNOVATION 

In 2023, a diverse delegation will attend the CES, hand-picked by Business France. There will be 170 French start-ups at the Eureka Park pavilion, 16 French businesses in the autonomous and smart vehicle sector at the LVCC and 30 start-ups at the Learning Expedition.

The Eureka Park pavilion is dedicated to artificial intelligence and electronics and represents a great breeding ground for new companies. These start-ups are specialised in different fields like health, well-being, mobility, GreenTech, AI, robotics, SportTech, SmartHome, cybersecurity and the Metaverse. Experts in their field, the exhibiting companies are fully engaged with designing tomorrow's world. They are doing this, particularly through innovative technologies that facilitate life, improve our health and in some cases could completely revolutionise our everyday lives.

As well as being the number one show for consumer electronics, the CES has become a favourite destination for stakeholders in new mobility. The French companies exhibiting in the vehicle pavilion will be proposing concrete solutions to the major challenges for smart and autonomous vehicles: improved safety and vehicle efficiency while improving the user experience.

A RICHER PROGRAMME OPEN TO THE MEDIA 

There will be some key moments over the 4 days of the exhibition with 3 networking events and a special French Tech evening:

- Thursday 5th January: dedicated to Consumer Tech, HealthTech and Industry 4.0.
- This first day will finish off with the French Tech evening focused on ecological transition attended by Clara Chappaz, Director of the French Tech Mission and an international audience.
- Friday 6th January: a focus on Artificial Intelligence, GreenTech, smart cities, mobility and tourism.
- Saturday 7th January: discussions around Connected Women and Web3 / Metaverse.

SOURCE Business France

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
Autres articles

Mardi 13 Décembre 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

SQLI France recrute 360 talents en 2023 pour accompagner sa croissance de 9%

Offre : Responsable back/middle office et compliance - Société de Gestion Impact

Offre : Manager Conseil en stratégie spécialisé en RSE F/H - Paris 8

Offre : Analyste experimenté en Due Diligence RSE/ ESG - Transaction Services - Paris

Les 7 plus grands cabinets d'audit-conseil lancent La Grande Question, une consultation inédite dédiée à la jeunesse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

Offre de Stage : Analyste Private Equity (Essling Expansion - Lead Investments)

Offre de Stage Private Equity (6 mois dès que possible)

Stagiaire Corporate Finance – Fusions - Acquisitions H/F

Venture Capital - Operating Analyst (6months) @Serena - September 2022

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Le groupe Orians recrute Florian Lecoeur au poste de CFO/DAF

OKX Appoints Experienced International Finance Lawyer Nicole Purin as Deputy General Counsel

Experteam annonce la nomination de Quentin Gauchet au poste de DAF/CFO

Freedom Finance appoints Paul Bevis as Head of Growth

Nomination de Pierre-Yves Lefebvre en tant que DAF/CFO

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

CapMan investit 50M€ pour créer une plateforme d’énergie renouvelables en Scandinavie

DOGAMÍ boucle un tour de Seed de 14M€, en réalisant une extension de 7M€, pour développer le premier jeu Web3 grand public

L'industrie financière suisse réalise avec succès des transactions boursières sur produits d'investissement tokenisés

2023 CES: 200 French Tech start-ups on their way to Las Vegas

Étude KPMG : l’expérience client au cœur de la stratégie des acteurs français de la banque et de l’assurance

Attirer et retenir les talents demeurent des enjeux pour les cabinets d’audit, de conseil et d’expertise comptable

Pour réussir votre transformation numérique, pratiquez l’innovation au quotidien

Meelo lève 3 millions d’euros pour devenir le leader de la lutte contre la fraude et le risque en France comme à l’international

MakerDAO to Activate Fixed Yield for DAI Stablecoin Holders

Masterworks Review

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

WOO Network launches first-of-its-kind live self-reporting dashboard aimed at making crypto exchanges more transparent

The Amsterdam Stock Exchange – one of the oldest extant securities exchanges in the world

Interview | "Nous croyons à une coexistence des systèmes pas à une supplantation" Claudia Lomma & Benjamin Boutin, NFT Business

Reltime’s global Web3 financial ecosystem changes the game of the USD 7.5 trillion Forex market

ADDX fractionalises venture debt fund by Innoven Capital – a joint venture between Temasek subsidiary Seviora and UOB

    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Investir SCPI
    Finyear© - All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.