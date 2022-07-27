1ère « tokenisation » d’une obligation destinée à un projet solaire : De Gaulle Fleurance et KiloWattsol ont conseillé BNP Paribas Le groupe BNP Paribas a mené un projet global et transversal de « tokénisation » et distribution d’une obligation destinée à financer un projet photovoltaïque porté par EDF ENR.

Grâce à la blockchain, les obligations d’un projet d’énergie renouvelable peuvent désormais prendre la forme d’un jeton ou « token », qui présente de nombreux avantages : liquidité accrue, opportunités de regroupement dynamiques entre investisseurs et plus grande transparence de la donnée, notamment pour y intégrer des données ESG.



Mais sur les aspects juridiques et techniques, cette tokenisation est également l’occasion de faire émerger de nouveaux modèles afin de rationaliser les phases d’audit avec une analyse fine préalable de tous les risques d’un projet.



Les équipes de BNP PARIBAS ont fait appel à De Gaulle Fleurance (aspects juridiques et projets avec Sylvie Perrin, associée, Sophie Weill, senior counsel, et Fatima Naili, juriste) et à KiloWattSol (aspects techniques avec Xavier Daval et Laurent Gaubert) qui ont contribué à la réflexion sur la méthodologie des audits et l’attente des financeurs de projets.



La mise en place d’un nouveau process a pour objectif de limiter le temps consacré aux audits de projets sur les petits objets, cibler les points essentiels analysés dans le cadre de leur financement, et donc limiter les coûts associés.



L’équipe a pris appui sur un projet d’une toiture solaire développé par EDF ENR.



« Nous sommes fiers d’avoir contribué à ces réflexions pour une innovation attendue par le secteur », explique Sylvie Perrin, associée chez De Gaulle Fleurance. « Cette tokenisation facilitera le financement et le développement de petits projets ENR, en ayant recours à la tokenisation pour alléger les process et augmenter la transparence sur toute la chaîne de valeur. C’est le type de projets innovants auxquels De Gaulle Fleurance souhaite s’associer pour faire avancer les financements et investissements dans les énergies renouvelables. »



« Nous nous félicitons du travail collectif mis en œuvre dans le cadre de ce premier projet de tokenisation d'actifs photovoltaïques initié par BNP PARIBAS », déclare Xavier Daval, Président de KiloWattSol. « Il s’agit là d’un très bel exemple d’une coopération entre technique et finance au service de la transition énergétique. »



A propos

De Gaulle Fleurance est un groupe intégré d’avocats et de notaires. Il accompagne ses clients en France et à l’étranger avec :

● 200 personnes au service des clients et d’une relation construite sur l’exigence, la réactivité et la créativité.

● Une pratique full service dans tous les segments du droit des affaires et du notariat ;

● Une expertise reconnue par le marché (Chambers, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers et Leaders League) ;

● Une présence à Paris, Bruxelles et Abu Dhabi ;

● 18 langues pratiquées (allemand, anglais, arabe, arménien, chinois, danois, espagnol, français, hébreu, italien, japonais, persan, polonais, portugais, russe, ukrainien, turc et wolof) ;

● Un réseau de correspondants, sélectionnés pour la qualité de leurs services, sur tous les continents.



KiloWattSol est le premier expert technique en France et un tiers indépendant de réputation internationale tant pour les projets solaires que de stockage avec :

● 12 000 projets solaires réalisés

● Une capacité cumulée qui dépasse les 30 GWc sur cinq continents

● Une intervention à toutes les étapes des projets par son analyse technique, que ce soit pendant le financement, la construction, l’exploitation ou lors d’une acquisition

● L’accompagnement de ses clients en tant que sparring partner

● Une expérience et une expertise technique qui apportent une réelle valeur ajoutée dans le cadre de projets complexes et de portefeuilles de projets

kilowattsol.com



First "tokenization" of a bond designed for a solar project: De Gaulle Fleurance and KiloWattsol advised BNP Paribas



The BNP Paribas Group headed a global and transversal project of "tokenization" and distribution of a bond intended to finance a photovoltaic project sponsored by EDF ENR.



Blockchain enables bonds issued for renewable energy projects to be structured as tokens, thereby offering a number of advantages: increased liquidity, dynamic pooling opportunities between investors and greater transparency of the data, particularly in order to include ESG data.



From a legal and technical standpoint, this tokenization is also an opportunity to develop new models for streamlining the auditing phases with a prior detailed analysis of all the risks involved in a project.

The BNP PARIBAS teams involved De Gaulle Fleurance (with partner Sylvie Perrin, senior counsel Sophie Weill, and Fatima Naili associate) and KiloWattSol (technical aspects dealt by Xavier Daval and Laurent Gaubert) who were involved in defining the audits' methodology and the needs and expectations of project funders.



The implementation of this new process is intended to limit the time spent conducting audits on small projects, to target the essential points analyzed in the context of their financing, and thus to limit the associated costs.



The team worked on a solar roof project developed by EDF ENR.



"We are proud to have contributed to these reflections for an awaited innovation within the sector," explains Sylvie Perrin, partner at De Gaulle Fleurance. "This tokenization will facilitate the financing and development of small-scale renewable energy, based upon its use to streamline processes and increase transparency throughout the value chain. This is the type of innovative project that De Gaulle Fleurance wants to be associated with to further the financing and investment in renewable energy."



"We are very delighted by the collective work carried out within the framework of this first photovoltaic asset tokenization project initiated by BNP PARIBAS," said Xavier Daval, President of KiloWattSol. "This is a very good example of cooperation between technology and finance serving the energy transition."



About us

De Gaulle Fleurance is an integrated group of lawyers and notaries. It supports its clients in France and abroad with :

• 200 people at the service of customers and a relationship built on high standards, responsiveness and creativity.

• A full service practice in all segments of business and notary law;

• Expertise recognized by the market (Chambers, The Legal 500, Best Lawyers and Leaders League);

• A presence in Paris, Brussels and Abu Dhabi;

• 18 languages spoken (Arabic, Armenian, Chinese, Danish, English, French, German, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Persian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Ukrainian, Turkish and Wolof);

• A network of correspondents, selected for the quality of their services, on all continents.



KiloWattSol is the leading technical expert in France and an internationally recognized independent third party for both solar and storage projects with :

• 12,000 solar projects completed

• Cumulative capacity of over 30 GWp on five continents

• An intervention at all stages of the projects by its technical analysis, whether it is during the financing, the construction, the exploitation or during an acquisition

• Accompanying its clients as a sparring partner

• Experience and technical expertise that bring real added value to complex projects and project portfolios

kilowattsol.com



