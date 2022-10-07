1Kosmos Mentioned in 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Digital Identity

1Kosmos, the only company that unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has been recognized as a "Sample Vendor'' in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity report. Gartner has listed 1Kosmos in three categories including Decentralized Identity.[1]



According to Gartner, “Existing approaches for digital identities cannot scale to the accelerating needs of a digital society. Fragmentation is a problem due to service providers (banks, retailers and governments) forcing consumers to create individual identities for every service. Decentralized identity (DCI) offers an approach with increased security, privacy and usability compared to traditional digital identity approaches. As standards continue to be reﬁned, and legislative efforts around the world are multiplying, use cases for DCI are emerging in the market.



Users gain greater control of their identities and data, and service providers gain higher trust, speed and conﬁdence. Currently, providers collect huge amounts of identity information about users, in order to increase assurance to an acceptable level. DCI can help identity and service providers increase trust, security, privacy, and access convenience for end users without the need for centralized data; thereby reducing risks of data breaches, account takeovers and privacy compliance violations.”[2]



“The 1Kosmos BlockID platform uses a private blockchain that enables organizations to create irrefutable decentralized digital identities for employees and customers, and unifies identity proofing and passwordless authentication,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “We believe this report provides evidence that interest in decentralized identity is increasing due to attractive elements such as the ability to enable new digital business opportunities while maintaining client privacy.”



1Kosmos BlockID is a live biometric driven, decentralized digital identity platform that helps organizations establish with certainty the identity of individuals who are accessing their systems, applications and data, on a continuous basis, while supporting secure passwordless access to online services. BlockID also provides organizations with secure, automated employee onboarding with self service identity proofing and passwordless access to corporate applications, data and resources. 1Kosmos establishes with certainty the identity of individuals accessing consumer, corporate and government systems, applications and data.



*1Kosmos is also mentioned as a Sample Vendor'' in several other recent Gartner reports, including Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies, 2022; Hype Cycle for Privacy, 2022; Hype Cycle for Digital Government Services, 2022; and Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3, 2022.



Gartner clients can access the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Identity here: https://www.gartner.com/document/4016895?ref=solrAll&refval=339686788&toggle=1.



[1] [2] Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, 2022, authored by analyst Felix Gaehtgens, published 25 July 2022 .



1Kosmos enables passwordless access for workers, customers and citizens to securely transact with digital services. By unifying identity proofing and strong authentication, the BlockID platform creates a distributed digital identity that prevents identity impersonation, account takeover and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences. BlockID is the only NIST, FIDO2, and iBeta biometrics certified platform that performs millions of authentications daily for some of the largest banks, telecommunications and healthcare organizations in the world. The company is funded by Forgepoint Capital with headquarters in Somerset, New Jersey.

