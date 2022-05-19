Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

11th Edition Business Performance Management

8-10 June, 2022 | Barcelona, Spain | Option to Attend Virtually. Turn data into Business Intelligence and drive business performance and profitability.


11th Edition Business Performance Management
In an economically challenging environment where disruption is everywhere, more and more companies realize the importance of having an even better understanding of how to ensure better performance and align company strategy and execution. As finance managers struggle to keep up with the large amounts of data that become available to them, performance management has become more important than ever, and took on analytical and strategic urgency. The world of performance management needs to find its way into analytics and business intelligence, thus, the availability of big data represents a huge opportunity in better managing corporate performance, but also a big risk because of the challenge to exploit the data intelligently.

The marcus evans 11th Edition Business Performance Management conference taking place in Barcelona, Spain and virtually on 8-10 June, 2022, will serve as a cross-industry platform to discuss the latest challenges within business performance management. The practical case studies and interactive discussions presented will address key topics such as how to build the right BPM competencies, create strong BPM culture, drive effective finance transformation, create proactive forecasting and planning processes, drive agility and maximize value of your finance function.

Attending the conference will enable you to leverage data governance, boost agility and maximise the value of your finance function, build the right BPM competencies, encourage strong BPM culture across the business and drive effective finance transformation. Some of the experts speaking at the event include Felipe Florez-Arango, Chief Financial Officer at Pharmanovia, Mark Hookey, Accounting & Reproting Finance Transformation Coordinator at Swiss Re, César Gómez Nieto, Head of Financial Planning & Analysis at DS Smith, Anwar Mirza, Data Strategy and Governance at FedEx Express, Monica Aguera, Chief Financial Officer at Sanofi and many more!

For more information please contact Ria Kiayia at riak@marcusevanscy.com, or visit the event website.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Jeudi 19 Mai 2022




SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner poursuit son développement et accueille Roland Montfort en qualité d’associé au sein de son équipe Corporate / M&A

MANGOPAY nomme Luke Trayfoot au poste de Chief Revenue Officer

Golem.ai nomme Bruno Laborie Head of Partnerships pour supporter sa croissance

Lauxera Capital Partners renforce sa direction avec la nomination d’Edoardo Fracchia en qualité de Partner

Astorg announces new Partner, Business Development – Jean Raby

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

Make a Warranted Profit on Stocks Trading Online

11th Edition Business Performance Management

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

Taylor Wessing a accompagné Isatis Capital dans le cadre de son entrée au capital d’Enertion

Wirex Wallet Launches NFT Functionality and New Payment Methods

Bpifrance : nouveau service pour faciliter la constitution d’advisory boards pour les startups Deeptech

Xago, Innovative Crypto Fintech Based in South Africa, Announces XUS Supporting the US Dollar

Ikigai Enters Web3 Venture Capital – Raises $30mm From Existing Hedge Fund Investors

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Blockchain Hub Davos pour discuter de la situation de l’adoption du Web3

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

JUMP Technology et Lingua Custodia : l’automatisation des reportings multilingues pour accompagner les Asset & Wealth Managers dans leurs ambitions à l’international

Chainalysis Doubles Private Sector Business and Raises New Funding to Double Its Valuation to $8.6 Billion

Aublé & Associés aux côtés de la start-up Ondorse pour sa levée de fonds auprès d’Eurazeo et Isai

Louve Invest obtient la confirmation de son modèle de cashback pour les investisseurs en SCPI

New technologies and trends in digital payments in 2022