USA | CFO Moves – week ending November 3, 2017

Scholastic Corporation [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: SCHL) announced that Kenneth J. Cleary, Scholastic’s Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, has been named Chief Financial Officer, following termination of Maureen O’Connell‘s employment as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer. Kenneth Cleary has been Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer since September 2014. Prior to that, he was Vice President, External Reporting and Compliance since joining Scholastic in May 2008. Previously, Mr. Cleary was Senior Assistant Controller at Hertz Corporation, Assistant Controller at Engelhard Corporation, and Manager of Financial Reporting at Sequa Corporation, after beginning his career as an auditor for KPMG.



Allegiant Travel Company [LAS VEGAS] (NASDAQ: ALGT) appointed Scott Sheldon to serve as both its chief operating officer and chief financial officer. Sheldon officially assumed the role of chief operating officer on October 24, 2017. He had previously served as interim chief operating officer since May 2017. Sheldon has served as Allegiant’s chief financial officer since 2010. He joined Allegiant in 2004 as director of accounting, and served as principal accounting officer from 2007 to 2010 prior to his appointment as CFO. Before joining Allegiant, Sheldon, a certified public accountant, worked for the firm Perry-Smith, LLP in Sacramento, California.



Harte Hanks [SAN ANTONIO] (NYSE: HHS) announced the appointment of Jon C. Biro as its Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Biro is expected to join the company in mid-November. Mr. Biro was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Exterran Holdings, Inc. and Exterran Corporation. Before his tenure at Exterran, Mr. Biro served as Consolidated Graphics’ Chief Financial Officer for more than six years, concluding with its sale to R.R. Donnelley & Sons. Harte Hanks also announced that upon Mr. Biro’s employment, Robert L. R. Munden, who is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer, will revert to his prior role as the company’s General Counsel and Secretary.



Teradata [ATLANTA] (NYSE: TDC) announced that it has appointed Mark Culhane Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer, effective November 10, 2017. Mr. Culhane succeeds Stephen Scheppmann, who is stepping down as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and principal accounting officer for health reasons following the filing of the Company’s third quarter Form 10-Q. Mr. Culhane serves on the Board of Directors of UserZoom and CallidusCloud, where he is Chair of the Audit Committee. Since 2016, Mr. Culhane has run Culhane Advisory Services. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Culhane was SVP & CFO at Lithium Technologies. From 2001 to 2012, he was EVP & CFO of DemandTec. Previously, Mr. Culhane held CFO positions at iManage and SciClone Pharmaceuticals, and worked in the audit practice of Price Waterhouse.



SCANA Corporation [CAYCE, S.C.] (NYSE: SCG) and its principal subsidiary, South Carolina Electric & Gas Company (SCE&G), announced that Iris Griffin will become Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2018.



NCI, Inc. [RESTON, Va.] announced that James D. (Jamie) Collier has joined the company as executive vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. Before joining NCI, Collier served as senior vice president of corporate planning and analysis for Leidos, Inc. While at Lockheed Martin, he held positions of vice president of business operations for several Lockheed Martin operating companies.



Farmer Boys Food, Inc. [RIVERSIDE, Calif.], the parent company of the popular fast casual concept, Farmer Boys®, has hired Huntley Castner to serve as Chief Financial Officer. Castner’s extensive experience in the restaurant industry has been instrumental in growing systemwide sales and overseeing the expansion of several notable concepts, including Panda Restaurant Group, Yogurtland, and most recently Lemonade Restaurant Group, where he held the position of CFO.



Kinderhook Bank Corp. [KINDERHOOK, N.Y.] (OTCQB: NUBK), the holding company for The National Union Bank of Kinderhook, has appointed Harry Kabalian as Treasurer of the Company and Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer for the Bank. Kabalian most recently served as Vice President of Accounting and Finance at Trustco Bank Corp. Previous experience includes six years with KPMG where Kabalian provided accounting and auditing expertise to a diverse client base, including banks, and years of private sector accounting and finance experience including five years at GlobalFoundries as Global Financial Systems and Reporting Leader.



Heartland Express, Inc. [NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa] (NASDAQ: HTLD) announced that John P. Cosaert has retired as Executive Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company announced that Christopher A. Strain will become the Company’s Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Strain has served in the Company’s accounting and finance department since 2007. Mr. Strain has served as the Company’s Vice President, Controller and Secretary since May 2015. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Strain was employed by Deloitte & Touche, LLP from 1997 to 2007 as a certified public accountant.



U.S. Risk, LLC [DALLAS] announced that Michelle Frymire joined as Chief Financial Officer. Frymire spent 14 years in the airline industry with both American Airlines and Continental before becoming Vice President of Finance at Delta Air Lines. Frymire then served as Chief Financial Officer of Starwood Vacation Ownership in Orlando, Florida for five years, before accepting the CFO role for TruGreen Lawncare at The ServiceMaster Companies. Frymire later served as VP of Financial Planning & Analysis at ServiceMaster. Most recently, Michelle served as CFO for Service King Collision Repair.



Invacare Corporation [ELYRIA, Ohio] (NYSE: IVC) announced the resignation of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Robert K. Gudbranson, who will be leaving the company to pursue a new opportunity, effective November 26, 2017. Kathleen P. Leneghan, Invacare’s long-standing vice president and corporate controller, will assume the role of interim CFO. Ms. Leneghan has been with Invacare for 27 years, serving in various financial roles in North America and Europe. She has served as vice president and corporate controller since 2003. Prior to joining Invacare, Ms. Leneghan was an audit manager with Ernst & Young LLP.



Vineyard Wind [NEW BEDFORD, Mass.] named Iain Henderson as its CFO. Prior to joining Vineyard Wind, Henderson was the Head of Regulated Transactions for Scottish Power’s Renewables business unit for seven years. He’s been with Scottish Power for a total of 18 years. Scottish Power is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, the utility that also owns Avangrid Renewables, one of the owners of Vineyard Wind.



TurnKey Vacation Rentals, Inc. [AUSTIN, Texas] announced the appointment of Jen Ford as chief financial officer. Jen most recently served as vice president of finance for Snap Kitchen and as senior director of investor relations at HomeAway, Inc.



CONMED Corporation [UTICA, N.Y.] (NASDAQ: CNMD) announced that Luke A. Pomilio, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has decided to retire after over two decades of service with the Company.



RADAR, Inc. [PORTLAND, Ore.] announced that Ben Kaufman has joined the company as its first Chief Financial Officer. Kaufman joins with previous leadership positions as COO and CEO at growth stage technology companies.



Digital Pi [SANTA CLARA, Calif.] appointed Ari S. Milstein as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Milstein brings over twenty years of executive finance and operations expertise to Digital Pi from leadership positions at Mercury Media, MSL Group, Schwartz Communications, and Adlex where he led the successful acquisition of both Schwartz Communications and Adlex.



Advanced Bifurcation Systems [LOS ANGELES] announced the appointment of Ken Richards as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining ABS, Mr. Richards was CEO, a co-founder and partner of York Bridge Capital. Previously, he held the role of Managing Director at CIBC World Markets in Los Angeles and Toronto. He was also a NASD Supervising Principal for CIBC in the United States.



Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. [ATLANTA] (NYSE: COTV) announced that Bradley Ferguson was named Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective November 6, 2017. Adrienne Calderone, who served as Interim Chief Financial Officer, will resume her position as Vice President and Controller on November 6. Mr. Ferguson most recently served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Managing Director, Consumer & Small Business for EarthLink, Inc. (prior to its acquisition by Windstream in February 2017). Prior to that, Mr. Ferguson served as EarthLink’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer for six years, and in various other senior financial positions.



MBK Real Estate LLC (MRE) [IRVINE, Calif.] announced the appointment of Edward Stokx as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of MBK Real Estate Companies. Mr. Stokx brings over two decades of experience serving as the Chief Financial Officer for two public real estate companies. Mr. Stokx began his career in public accounting with Deloitte, serving both public and private real estate clients. After which he transitioned to Center Trust as Controller, a publicly traded REIT that owned and managed retail shopping centers. At Center Trust, Mr. Stokx was subsequently promoted to CFO. During his tenure, Mr. Stokx played an integral role in the company’s 2003 merger with Pan Pacific Retail Properties, Inc. In his most recent role, Mr. Stokx was CFO of PS Business Parks, a publicly listed REIT that owns and manages industrial and office parks throughout the U.S.



Agree Realty Corporation [BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. ] (NYSE: ADC) announced the appointment of Clayton Thelen as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, effective December 4, 2017. Mr. Thelen is currently the Chief Financial Officer at AJ Capital Partners. Prior to joining AJ Capital Partners, he held the position of Vice President, Capital Markets, Acquisitions and Treasurer at Strategic Hotels & Resorts, a publicly traded REIT until its sale in 2015.



Schrödinger, Inc. [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Dov Goldstein as Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Goldstein brings to Schrödinger over 20 years of strategic financial experience in the healthcare sector, most recently as a Managing Partner at Aisling Capital. Before Aisling Capital, Dr. Goldstein was Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer at Vicuron Pharmaceuticals. He also served as Chief Financial Officer at Loxo Oncology. Previously, Dr. Goldstein was Director of Venture Analysis at Healthcare Ventures.



