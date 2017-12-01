USA | CFO Moves – week ending November 24, 2017

Biogen [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced the appointment of Jeffrey D. Capello as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Most recently he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Beacon Health Options Inc. His previous experience includes founding and running his own company, Monomy Advisors, and serving as Chief Financial Officer of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Perkin Elmer. Earlier in his career he was also a partner in the Boston and Amsterdam offices of PwC.



GP Strategies Corporation [COLUMBIA, Md.] (NYSE: GPX) announced that Michael Dugan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Sharon Esposito-Mayer, who will be leaving the company. Prior to becoming Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dugan served as Senior Vice President, Finance and has held various other roles of increasing responsibility since joining GP Strategies in 1997.



Cloudvirga [IRVINE, Calif.] has appointed Steve DeSantis as its new chief financial officer. Most recently, DeSantis was CFO for ShiftPixy. Prior to joining ShiftPixy, DeSantis was CFO for Predixion Software. He has also held CFO roles for DATAllegro and Nexiant and TCI Solutions.



Salsify [BOSTON] announced that Mary Jefts has joined Salsify as CFO. Previously, she was CFO for Unidesk, Acquia and OpenPages.



Ripple [SAN FRANCISCO] announced the appointment of Ron Will as chief financial officer (CFO). Ron Will joins Ripple’s management team following nearly three decades as a senior financial executive and investment banker. Will most recently served as CFO of TubeMogul. Prior to TubeMogul, Will served as CFO, CCO and operating partner at Mainsail Partners. Earlier, Will served as CFO at BrightRoll from 2011-2015. Will previously served as vice president of finance and treasurer of Yahoo! for seven years.



ScholarChip [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Craig Lockwood as its president and CFO. Most recently, Lockwood was president of Tuition Management Systems (TMS). Previously, Craig was a management consultant focusing in the investment management industry.



Piper Jaffray Companies [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: PJC) announced the appointment of Tim Carter as chief financial officer. Carter currently serves as senior vice president of finance and treasurer at Piper Jaffray. He has held various leadership positions in finance, including controller, chief accounting officer and treasurer. Carter also provides support and financial expertise to the Piper Jaffray Foundation. Prior to joining Piper Jaffray, Carter worked in public accounting at Deloitte.



SoOum Corp. [NEW YORK] (OTCPINK: SOUMD) announced Terence Byrne as Chief Financial Officer.



CTI Industries Corporation [LAKE BARRINGTON, Ill.] (NASDAQ: CTIB) announced that Frank J. Cesario has been appointed and has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Cesario served as Chief Financial Officer of Nanophase Technologies Corporation, from 2009 through October 2017. He has served in senior financial positions for Turf Ventures, Isco International, Outokumpu Copper, Inc. and Material Sciences Corporation.



Atlantic American Corporation [ATLANTA] (NASDAQ: AAME) announced that the Board of Directors has appointed J. Ross Franklin to serve as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Corporate Secretary, of the Company. He has been serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer since August 1, 2017. Since 2000 he has held various roles of increasing responsibility with Atlantic American and its subsidiaries, serving as Vice President, Accounting and Treasurer of Bankers Fidelity since 2009.



Red Classic [CHARLOTTE, N.C.] announced that Jessica Traill has been named as the company’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Traill comes to the company with more than 15 years of financial experience, most recently serving as a Senior Director at the company’s parent, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. Jessica served in various financial and accounting roles with Duke Energy and Carlisle Companies before joining PricewaterhouseCoopers. Traill worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers for seven years serving a variety of large clients, including Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated. In 2011, Traill joined Coca-Cola Consolidated as Senior Director, Reporting & Assistant Controller. In her most recent role, Traill was promoted to Senior Director, System Transformation Finance.



Apex International Energy [HOUSTON] announced that it has appointed Robert Milius as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Apex, he was a Managing Director and Head of the Natural Resources Group for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region at Barclays based in Dubai. Previously, he spent 11 years at Lehman Brothers, where he was a Managing Director in the Global Natural Resources Group. He was also Head of the International Energy Project Finance Group during his time at both Lehman Brothers and Barclays.



Aegion Corporation [ST. LOUIS] (NASDAQ: AEGN) announced that David A. Martin has resigned his positions as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company further announced that David F. Morris has been appointed as the Company’s interim Chief Financial Officer to serve until a permanent Chief Financial Officer is hired. During the Company’s search, Mr. Morris will also maintain his current responsibilities with Aegion. David F. Morris has been with Aegion for more than 13 years and currently serves as the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Morris joined the Company in January 2005 as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. Mr. Morris was appointed Chief Administrative Officer in August 2007 and Executive Vice President in October 2014.

