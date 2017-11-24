USA | CFO Moves – week ending November 17, 2017

Kyield [SANTE FE, N.M.] announced that Marc Spezialy has agreed to become CFO of the company. After graduating, Marc joined PwC in Austin as an auditor. Marc then joined a new oil business as CFO. His next role was VP of Finance for a successful aerospace asset management company. While in Austin, Marc was also a board member and treasurer of Habitat for Humanity Texas.



Steep Hill [BERKELEY, Calif.] announced Timothy Cowart has been hired as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Steep Hill, Mr. Cowart had twenty years of experience in corporate M&A and fund-raising activities including cofounding a publicly-traded European satellite communications provider. He has served as a financial consultant to numerous venture-backed companies in the San Francisco Bay Area.



GridLiance [DALLAS] announced that Alison Zimlich will be the next Chief Financial Officer. Zimlich joins GridLiance after serving as CFO for the past four years at Panda Power Funds. Prior to that, Zimlich spent 17 years at AES Corporation, where she served in a variety of finance and business development roles, including CFO for AES’s North America Generation division. She started her career with EY.



Cardtronics plc [HOUSTON] (NASDAQ: CATM) announced the appointment of Gary W. Ferrera as Chief Financial Officer. Ferrera will succeed Edward H. West as CFO, as West will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer upon current CEO Steve Rathgaber’s retirement. Ferrera joins Cardtronics from DigitalGlobe, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer since early 2015. He previously served in that same capacity for Intrawest Resorts, Great Wolf Resorts, National CineMedia, and Unity Media. Prior to his CFO positions, Ferrera developed his M&A and capital markets expertise with Citigroup and Bear Stearns. Ferrera also has international tax consultant experience while with Arthur Andersen.



Opus Bank [IRVINE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: OPB) announced that Nicole M. Carrillo, Opus’ Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from her position with Opus and will continue as a consultant. Ms. Carrillo concurrently resigned from her positions as a director of the Opus Community Foundation and Opus Financial Partners. Additionally, Opus announced that Kevin L. Thompson has joined Opus as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and has been appointed to Opus’ Executive Committee. Mr. Thompson joins Opus most recently from Midland States Bancorp, where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since 2016, and earlier from Zions Bancorporation, where he served as Senior Vice President – Corporate Finance, and from American Express Centurion Bank, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



CRISPR Therapeutics [ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NASDAQ: CRSP) announced the appointment of Michael Tomsicek as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining CRISPR Therapeutics, Mr. Tomsicek most recently served as CFO of Abiomed. Before that, he was Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer at Cubist Pharmaceuticals. He joined Cubist in 2010 and held a series of roles of increasing responsibility at the company. Prior to Cubist, Mr. Tomsicek spent nearly eight years at General Electric Healthcare, as finance manager in global operations, and then as CFO of its ultrasound business.



Hill International [PHILADELPHIA] (NYSE: HIL) announced the retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Fanelli III and the appointment of Senior Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Marco Martinez. Martinez most recently served as Senior Vice President and CFO for Pernix Group, Inc. Prior to joining Pernix, Martinez held several financial leadership positions including Vice President and CFO during nearly an 18-year career at MYR Group.



Piston Group [REDFORD, Mich.] announced that Amit Singhi has been promoted to the position of chief operating and financial officer. Before joining the Piston Group as chief financial officer in August 2017, Singhi had held a variety of management positions at Ford Motor Company and General Motors. Most recently he was CFO at FLIR Systems.



OncoCyte Corporation [ALAMEDA, Calif.] (NYSE: OCX) announced that Mitch Levine has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining OncoCyte, Mr. Levine was the Managing Partner of Kirby Cove Capital Advisors. In 2002, Mr. Levine founded Enable Capital Management. Prior to founding Enable, Mr. Levine was a founding member of The Shemano Group. He has also worked at Bear Stearns and Lehman Brothers.



SJV [KENNESAW, GA] announced that Reed Anderson has joined their Executive Team as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Fazoli’s [LEXINGTON, Ky.] announced that it has appointed Rodney Lee as Chief Financial Officer. Rodney Lee joined the company originally back in September 2008 as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, having previously served as CFO of 2JR Pizza Enterprises. Lee took a brief hiatus with Fazoli’s, joining The Krystal Company functioning as the brand’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. When an opportunity to return to Fazoli’s unique brand culture became available, Lee rejoined the company in September, reprising his original role.



Markel Corporation [RICHMOND, Va.] (NYSE: MKL) announced that Anne G. Waleski, the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, plans to transition from her role as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She will be succeeded by Jeremy A. Noble, currently the Finance Director of Markel International. Jeremy Noble, 41, has served as the Finance Director for Markel International since June 2015. He joined Markel in 2002 and held various roles in the Company’s Accounting and Finance Department, including Assistant Controller, before becoming the Company’s Managing Director of Internal Audit in 2011, a position he held until 2015.



ChikPea [SAN FRANCISCO] welcomes Stephen Deason as new Chief Financial and Operating Officer. Mr. Deason has worked with industry leaders including Oracle, Xerox, Verizon, Sage, and Accenture.



Bluff Manufacturing [FORT WORTH, TEXAS] welcomes Ciaran Farrell as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [FREMONT, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ICHR) announced that Jeffrey S. Andreson will join Ichor as its Chief Financial Officer. Since 2014 he has served as CFO of Nanometrics Incorporated. Prior to Nanometrics, Mr. Andreson served for seven years as CFO of Intevac, Inc. Prior to joining Intevac in 2007, Mr. Andreson spent 12 years at Applied Materials, Inc.



Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. [AUSTIN, Texas] (NYSE: INN) announced that Gregory A. Dowell, its EVP and Chief Financial Officer, plans to retire from the Company. Jonathan P. Stanner, EVP and Chief Investment Officer, will succeed Mr. Dowell as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Stanner joined the Company in April 2017. Prior to joining Summit, he held various positions at Strategic Hotels and Resorts, including the role of CFO. Mr. Stanner will continue to oversee the Company’s investment activities following the transition.



Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [CINCINNATI] (OTCQB: ARPO) announced that Michael Rogers has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rogers served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of five publicly-traded healthcare companies. He most recently served as CFO at Acorda Therapeutics, from 2013 until 2016. Prior to Acorda Therapeutics, he was the Executive Vice President and CFO of BG Medicine from 2009 to 2012. From 1999 to 2009, Mr. Rogers was the CFO of Indevus Pharmaceuticals. He also served as CFO at Advanced Health Corporation and Autoimmune. Prior to his roles as CFO, Mr. Rogers was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers and PaineWebber.



TalentWave [FOSTER CITY, Calif.] announced Jim Hanrahan will be joining the company’s senior leadership as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining TalentWave, Hanrahan was EVP and CFO of Bartech Group. He then served as President and COO of the two combined organizations and led their integration efforts. Prior to Bartech, Hanrahan held a variety of management positions at CDI Corporation.



Boulevard Acquisition Corp. II [NEW YORK and SAO PAULO] (NASDAQ: BLVD) and Estre Ambiental S.A. announced the appointment of Fabio D’Ávila Carvalho as Estre’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Carvalho succeeds Roberto Nakagome, who is leaving Estre to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Carvalho most recently served as the CFO of the Brazilian television network Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão. Prior to SBT, he served as Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer for logistics, distribution and transportation services provider Tegma Gestão Logística S.A., following his promotion from CFO. Previously, Mr. Carvalho was a senior executive at Latin America’s largest publishing and printing company Abril S.A., serving in positions of increasing responsibility, including as the CFO, Chief Information Officer and Investor Relations Officer of Abril Educação and as CFO of Abril Media. His previous experiences include leadership roles at Banco Fibra S.A., Banco BVA S.A., ABN Amro Bank Inc., and Banco Pactual S.A.



Molecular Templates, Inc. [AUSTIN, Texas] (NASDAQ: MTEM) announced the appointment of Adam Cutler as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Molecular Templates, he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Arbutus Biopharma. From 2012-2015, he was a Managing Director for The Trout Group LLC and Trout Capital LLC. From 2011-2012, he was Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst for Credit Suisse. From 2007-2011, he was Managing Director and Senior Biotechnology Analyst for Canaccord Genuity. Prior to that, he held Biotechnology Analyst positions at JMP Securities LLC and at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He also worked in healthcare consulting as an Analyst at The Frankel Group and a Consultant for Ernst & Young LLP. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Inmed Pharmaceuticals.



Purple Innovation, LLC [ALPINE, Utah] announced that Mark Watkins has been named Chief Financial Officer. The announcement follows Purple’s announcement on November 2, 2017 of a definitive merger agreement with Global Partner Acquisition Corp. (“GPAC”) (NASDAQ: GPAC, GPACU, GPACW). Mr. Watkins most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of wood pellet grill pioneer, Traeger Pellet Grills, a post he held from March 2015 through October 2017. Previously, Mr. Watkins held various positions of increasing responsibility at Nu Skin Enterprises, including Vice President of Sales Operations and Vice President of Finance. Mr. Watkins began his career at the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.



BigRentz [IRVINE, Calif.] promoted Neda Imbimbo to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Imbimbo was formerly the Vice President of Finance and Operations at BigRentz.



C4 Therapeutics (C4T) [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced it has appointed Ron Kaiser as Chief Financial Officer. Ron also served on C4T’s Board of Directors from January 2016 until October 2017. Over a span of 35 years, Ron has led six companies through IPO funding in multiple roles, including Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and helped manage dozens of major business transactions. He has served as a board member for several public and private entities.



Legends [NEW YORK] announced the appointment of Joseph M. Cormier as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Legends, Cormier was the CFO of several public and private equity backed enterprises. Most recently he was EVP and CFO of Camber Corporation.



NCWC Inc. [OCEAN, NJ] announced that it has bolstered its team by welcoming Charles K. Miller as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Miller brings a wealth of experience having served on the boards of several notable organizations, including Tekmark Global Solutions, InterCloud Systems and Notis Global Inc. He worked at Tekmark Global as the CFO since 1997. Some of the additional companies he has worked for include JCPenney Catalog, Engelhard Corporation and Concurrent Computer Corporation.



Verisk Analytics, Inc. [JERSEY CITY, N.J.] (NASDAQ: VRSK) announced that Lee M. Shavel has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer. Eva Huston, senior vice president, will pursue opportunities outside Verisk following a three-month period transitioning responsibilities to Shavel. Shavel most recently served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Nasdaq, Inc., from 2011 to 2016. Before that, he served as managing director and Americas head of Financial Institutions Investment Banking and in other capacities at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 1993 to 2011. He also currently serves as a board director and chairman of the Audit Committee of Investment Technology Group, Inc.



Advantage Insurance Inc. [SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico] announced that Tamara K. Kravec has been appointed its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Kravec has served as a consultant to Advantage since August 2017 and will be based in Advantage’s San Juan headquarters. Ms. Kravec was most recently the Founder and CEO of BWT Consulting, LLC. Prior to that, she was a Partner, Managing Director, and Senior Equity Research Analyst at NWQ Investment Management, LLC, a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments. Ms. Kravec joined NWQ from Banc of America Securities where she was Senior Equity Research Analyst for the Life Insurance sector and also had equity research management responsibilities. Prior to Banc of America Securities, Ms. Kravec held positions in equity research at Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse First Boston.

