USA | CFO Moves – week ending November 10, 2017

Perry Ellis International, Inc. [MIAMI] (NASDAQ: PERY) announced the appointment of Jorge Narino as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Narino is being elevated to the CFO role on an interim basis after serving Perry Ellis for 13 years, including in his current role as Senior Vice President of SEC Financial Reporting. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Narino, who has over 25 years of financial management experience, spent 12 years in public accounting. Mr. Narino is succeeding David Rattner, who will be leaving the Company, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities.



Comerica Incorporated [DALLAS] (NYSE: CMA) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer Muneera S. Carr will be named chief financial officer. Carr will succeed David E. Duprey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, who plans to retire, after a 35-year tenure in the financial services industry. Carr joined Comerica in February 2010 as chief accounting officer and controller and her responsibilities have expanded to include tax, planning and forecasting, and management information systems. In addition, she worked on various financial aspects of Comerica’s Growth in Efficiency and Revenue Initiative (GEAR Up) when the project launched in 2016. Prior to Comerica, Carr held leadership positions at SunTrust Banks, Inc., and Bank of America, in addition to various roles of increasing responsibility at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. She also was selected to serve as a Professional Accounting Fellow at the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Zenefits [SAN FRANCISCO] announced the appointment of Shaun Wiley as the company’s chief financial officer. Prior to joining Zenefits, Wiley served as CFO of CoreHR, and as CFO at Torrent Technologies. Wiley spent twelve years in the executive offices at Microsoft. Wiley began his career at Deutsche Bank Capital Markets.



The E.W. Scripps Company [CINCINNATI] (NYSE: SSP) has appointed its chief strategy officer, Lisa Knutson, as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Knutson has been serving as interim CFO since the departure of Tim Wesolowski in early October. Prior to coming to Scripps in 2005, Lisa had worked most of her career at Fifth Third Bank and at Arthur Anderson.



LendUp [San Francisco] announced that Bill Donnelly, former VP of Global Financial Services for Tesla, has joined as its first CFO. Donnelly spent the last four years with Tesla as VP of Global Financial Services. He also served as President of Tesla’s captive finance company, Tesla Finance LLC. Donnelly previously spent a decade with BMW, as CFO and then President of its industrial bank. In addition, Donnelly’s background includes more than 15 years with the credit card, installment loan, and automotive finance divisions of JPMorgan Chase. He was also President and CEO of retail card issuer First Electronic Bank.



Stream [DALLAS] announced the addition of David Faranetta as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Faranetta served as CFO of TXU Energy and electricity generator and wholesaler Luminant. He comes to Stream after serving as Senior Vice President of Planning and Treasury at Dallas-based Vistra Energy.



B&G Foods, Inc. [PARSIPPANY, N.J.] (NYSE: BGS) announced that it is appointing Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, Bruce C. Wacha, to Executive Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wacha joined B&G Foods from Amira Nature Foods Ltd. (NYSE: ANFI), where he spent three years as that company’s chief financial officer and executive director of the board of directors. Prior to joining Amira Nature Foods, Mr. Wacha spent more than 15 years at Deutsche Bank Securities, Merrill Lynch and Prudential Securities.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. [CHICAGO] (NASDAQ: CBOE) announced the planned retirement of its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer, Alan Dean, after 38 years of service to the company. Cboe plans to promote Brian Schell, currently Deputy CFO, to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer. Dean joined Cboe in 1979 and has served in his current capacity since 1988. Schell joined Cboe as part of the company’s acquisition of Bats Global Markets (Bats) earlier this year. He joined Bats as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in 2011.



True Talent Advisory [PHILADELPHIA] announced that Korhan Kivanc has joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer. Korhan previously spent eight years at Heidrick & Struggles, first as the CFO of the Americas division, then as the Global Senior VP of Finance. He most recently served as CFO at The Chartis Group.



Laureate Education, Inc. [BALTIMORE] (NASDAQ: LAUR) announced the appointment of Jean-Jacques Charhon as its new Executive Vice President for Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Charhon spent eight years with General Electric (GE) in senior financial positions, culminating in his role as CFO of GE Healthcare for the Americas. He was Hewlett Packard’s CFO of Personal Systems, and then COO of its Enterprise Services division. He worked with Novartis with responsibilities as CFO for Consumer Health and as head of financial planning and analysis, and investor relations. Most recently, Charhon was CFO at Purdue Pharma.



ProtectWise [DENVER] announced Adam Cecil has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Adam was CFO of CommercialTribe. Prior to that, Cecil was CFO at AlchemyAI.



Range Resources Corporation [FORT WORTH, TEXAS] (NYSE: RRC) announced that Roger S. Manny, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer plans to retire. On that same date, the Company plans to appoint Mark S. Scucchi, currently Vice President – Finance & Treasurer to the position of Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. Mark Scucchi joined Range in 2008. Prior to joining Range, he worked for JPMorgan Securities Inc. Prior to JPMorgan, Mark spent a number of years at Ernst & Young LLP.



VICI Properties Inc. [LAS VEGAS] (OTC: VICI) announced that David Kieske will join the Company as Special Advisor to Ed Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer. Subject to obtaining customary regulatory approvals, the Company plans for Mr. Kieske to become Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Mary Beth Higgins. Mr. Kieske joins VICI from Wells Fargo Securities / Eastdil Secured where he most recently served as Managing Director in the Real Estate & Lodging Investment Banking Group. Prior to Eastdil, he worked in the Real Estate & Lodging Investment Banking Groups at both Citigroup and Bank of America. Early in his career, he was a senior accountant at Deloitte & Touche and Assistant Vice President & Corporate Controller at TriNet Corporate Realty Trust.



Equity Prime Mortgage [ATLANTA] announced their new Chief Financial Officer, Paul Thomas. He joins us from Westrock Company where he served as Director of Finance. Thomas has worked with companies like Haverty’s Furniture and Church’s Chicken in senior financial leadership roles.



Qualtrics [SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE] announced the appointment of veteran financial leader David Faugno as Chief Financial Officer. Faugno served as CFO for over 10 years at Barracuda Networks. In addition to his experience at Barracuda Networks, Faugno served as Senior Director of Corporate Finance – M&A at Cisco Systems, was CFO for Actona Technologies and spent 8 years at AT&T, including as CFO of the EMEA region. In 2013, he was awarded Silicon Valley Business Journal’s CFO of the Year.



Aquilon Energy Services [LISLE, Ill.] hired Jillian Sheehan as its chief financial officer. Sheehan previously served as CFO of Textura Corporation. She also served as CFO of Raise Marketplace, Inc.



Profit Recovery Partners, LLC [COSTA MESA, Calif.] announced that it has named Paul J. Bottiaux the firm’s Chief Financial Officer. Before joining PRP, he served as Vice President of Finance and CFO for Panasonic Avionics Corporation.



G1 Therapeutics, Inc. [RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.] (NASDAQ: GTHX) announced that Barclay (Buck) Phillips is joining the Company as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development. In his most recent role, Mr. Phillips served as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Novavax, Inc.



Regal Beloit Corporation [BELOIT, Wis.] (NYSE: RBC) announced that Charles A. (Chuck) Hinrichs, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will retire. Mr. Hinrichs has served as Regal’s Chief Financial Officer since September 2010. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors appointed Robert J. (Rob) Rehard as the new Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Rehard, joined Regal in January 2015 as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. In January 2017, Mr. Rehard was appointed Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis. Over the last 20 years Mr. Rehard has held leadership roles in the areas of operations accounting, corporate accounting and financial planning & analysis. Prior to joining Regal, he served in various roles of increasing responsibility with Eaton Corporation, Cooper Industries, Masco Corporation, Emerson Electric and Deloitte & Touche.



Northeast Bancorp [LEWISTON, Maine] (NASDAQ: NBN) announced that J.P. Lapointe has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Lapointe will succeed Interim Chief Financial Officer Brian Pinheiro, who will retain his responsibilities as the Company’s Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Lapointe joins the Company directly from Wolf & Company, P.C. where he worked since 2004.



Upwork [MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.] announced that Brian Kinion has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Kinion spent time at Marketo as their CFO. Kinion is currently a member of the Board of Directors and serves as the Audit Committee Chair at Marin Software, Inc. Prior to Marketo, Kinion held finance leadership roles at SuccessFactors, CoTherix, Inc., and DigitalThink, among others.



North American Risk Services, Inc. [ORLANDO, Fla.] has hired Andrew Charrette as its new Chief Financial Officer. Andrew began his career in the environmental industry as a Field Cost Accountant. He then moved into the insurance industry, quickly moving up the ranks from a Junior Auditor to the Assistant Vice President of Finance at AmTrust North America.



Tyson Foods, Inc. [SPRINGDALE, Ark.] (NYSE: TSN) announced that Stewart F. Glendinning has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Dennis Leatherby, who has served Tyson Foods as Chief Financial Officer since 2008. Glendinning joins Tyson Foods from Molson Coors Brewing Company, where he served as President & CEO, International. He began his career at Molson Coors in 2005 as Chief Financial Officer, UK and subsequently held the positions of Global Chief Financial Officer, President & CEO, UK and President & CEO, Canada. Prior to that, Glendinning served in senior financial positions with The Hackett Group and KPMG.



AAC Holdings, Inc. [BRENTWOOD, Tenn.] (NYSE: AAC) announced that Kirk R. Manz, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will resign as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Manz has served as the company’s Chief Financial Officer since joining AAC in January 2012, after serving the company as an independent consultant in 2011. Andrew McWilliams, who currently serves as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer, will be appointed Chief Financial Officer immediately following Manz’s departure. After over a 15-year career with Ernst & Young LLP, Mr. McWilliams joined AAC in August 2014.



Constellis [RESTON, Va.] announced that Deborah Ricci has been appointed as its chief financial officer. Debbie succeeds Barry Broadus in the CFO role. Prior to her promotion to CFO, Debbie has served as the SVP of Finance and Accounting at Constellis since April 2017, which she joined upon the completion of the acquisition of Centerra Group. Previously, Debbie had served as the CFO of Centerra Group since November 2015. Prior to her CFO role at Centerra, Debbie was the CFO of a leading counterterrorism firm from 2010 to 2015.



Zoom Video Communications [SAN JOSE, CA] announced that it has appointed Kelly Steckelberg as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, Steckelberg was CEO of Zoosk, where she previously held positions of CFO and COO. Prior to Zoosk, Steckelberg was the Sr. Director of Consumer Segment Finance of Cisco. Steckelberg has also held various roles in finance at Cisco WebEx, Epiphany, PeopleSoft, and KPMG.



Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. [SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA] (TSX: SEV) announced that Darren Ma has assumed the Company’s CFO role. Mr. Ma is taking over from David Mier, who is retiring from the Company. Mr. Ma brings over 15 years of finance experience from several semiconductor bellwethers, including Intel and Semtech. His most recent role was CFO of GigPeak.

