USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 9, 2017

Revlon, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NYSE: REV) announced today that Juan Figuereo, Chief Financial Officer, is retiring from the Company. Mr. Figuereo joined Revlon in April 2016. Chris Peterson, Chief Operating Officer, Operations, who currently oversees the Company’s finance function, as well as supply chain and IT, will assume direct responsibility for the CFO role. Prior to joining Revlon, Mr. Peterson served in a number of senior executive positions at Ralph Lauren Corporation, including most recently as its President, Global Brands, a position he held since 2015, as well as having served as its Chief Financial Officer from 2012 to 2015. From 2014 to 2015, Mr. Peterson was Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Ralph Lauren and joined the company in 2012 as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Ralph Lauren, Mr. Peterson spent 20 years at The Procter & Gamble Company.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. [ST. LOUIS] (NYSE: ENR) announced that the company has appointed Timothy W. Gorman as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Gorman will succeed Brian K. Hamm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who is leaving the company. Mr. Gorman has served as Vice President and Controller, Chief Accounting Officer of Energizer since September 2014. Prior to that, he served as Senior Vice President & Controller of PepsiAmericas, Inc. After his tenure at PepsiAmericas, Inc., Mr. Gorman served as an independent financial consultant. During his tenure at PepsiAmericas, Inc., Mr. Gorman served in a number of finance roles of increasing responsibility, including Vice President, Planning and Reporting and Assistant Controller.



Frank’s International N.V. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: FI) announced that has named Kyle McClure as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. McClure previously served as the Company’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasurer since March 2015. In August 2016, he assumed additional responsibilities for finance leadership of the Western Hemisphere business. In March 2017, he was appointed as the interim Chief Financial Officer in addition to his other duties. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. McClure served as Treasurer for Ascend Performance Materials, from January 2013 to March 2015. Mr. McClure’s previous experience also includes serving as Director of Treasury and Investor Relations for Cooper Industries, from December 2008 until December 2012. He also served in multiple financial roles of increasing leadership at Dell over a ten-year period, including treasury, corporate planning, operations, and sales finance support. In addition, he worked in public accounting for Arthur Andersen.



Senomyx, Inc. [SAN DIEGO] (NASDAQ: SNMX) announced that Tony Rogers has resigned from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Dave Humphrey has been promoted to Vice President of Finance, effective immediately. He joined Senomyx in 2012 as the Senior Director, Finance and Controller and has been an instrumental member of the Finance team. Prior to joining the Company, he held finance and accounting positions and consulted at numerous biotechnology and medical device companies, in addition to founding a financial planning practice.



Zynex, Inc. [LONE TREE, Colo.] (OTCQB: ZYXI) announced the appointment of Dan Moorhead as its Chief Financial Officer. For the last 10 years, Dan worked at Evolving Systems, Inc., most recently as Chief Financial Officer after having served as Vice President of Finance & Administration and Corporate Controller.



ENSERVCO Corporation [DENVER, CO] (NYSE MKT: ENSV) announced that chief financial officer Bob Devers will leave the Company.



Hyperdynamics Corporation [HOUSTON] (OTCQX: HDYN) announced that Chief Financial Officer Sergey Alekseev will transition to the position of President of Hyperdynamics’ subsidiary SCS Corporation Ltd., and Jason Davis will rejoin Hyperdynamics as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Jason was Hyperdynamics’ Chief Financial Officer from 2009 to 2011 and Vice President-Finance and Treasurer from 2012 to 2104. Mr. Davis returns to Hyperdynamics from Casa Exploration, where he served as CFO from 2015 to 2016. Before joining Hyperdynamics in 2009, he served as Controller and Interim CFO for Particle Drilling. Earlier, he held positions in accounting and finance with Ernst & Young and Deloitte & Touche, and as an analyst for JPMorgan.



AccuTec Blades [VERONA, Va.] announced the appointment of Kevin Breheny as Chief Financial Officer. Breheny served as CFO in his two previous roles at Industrial Container Services and NuCO2, Inc.



Southwestern Energy Company [HOUSTON] (NYSE: SWN) announced that R. Craig Owen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, has elected to leave Southwestern Energy. Jennifer Stewart, the Company’s Senior Vice President, Tax and Treasury, will fulfill the duties of Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis. Ms. Stewart has been with Southwestern Energy since 2010, and previously served as Vice President, Tax.



Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. [TULSA, Okla.] (NYSE: MPO) announced that Nelson M. Haight, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of the Company, would resign from his position.



Seven Corners, Inc. [INDIANAPOLIS] announced the hiring of Kip Zurcher as chief financial officer. Most recently, Zurcher served as president and CFO of Algaeon.



Materia, Inc. [PASADENA, Calif.] has appointed Scott Krog to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Krog was most recently with Colgate-Palmolive’s Southern Europe Finance organization.



Appvion, Inc. [APPLETON, Wis.] announced that Tom Ferree, the company’s chief financial officer for the past 10 years, will retire from Appvion. As part of the planned transition, Luke Kelly will succeed Ferree and serve as vice president of finance and chief financial officer. Kelly joined Appvion as corporate controller in March 2016 following 16 years of progressive financial management experience with The Manitowoc Company. Kelly served as senior vice president of finance & IT for the company’s foodservice segment. Prior to that, he served as vice president of finance for the Lattice Crawler Crane & Crane Care product lines. Kelly’s career at The Manitowoc Company included other senior level financial positions including global controller, financial and project leader for ERP implementation, Sarbanes & Oxley Act implementation leader, and financial planning and analysis manager. Prior to joining The Manitowoc Company, Kelly held financial management positions with a division of Case/New Holland Corp. and with Nestlé Foods USA.



Solid Biosciences [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced that Jennifer Ziolkowski has joined Solid as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Ms. Ziolkowski served as the Head of Sales Operations, North America for Phillips Healthcare after holding various roles in finance across several of the company’s businesses. Prior to Phillips Healthcare, Ms. Ziolkowski was Senior Director of Finance and Corporate Controller at TransMedics, Inc. Ms. Ziolkowski began her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.



Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. [NOVI, Mich.] (NYSE: CPS) announced the appointment of Jonathan P. Banas as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Banas replaces Matthew W. Hardt, who has resigned. Banas has been with Cooper Standard since 2015, serving as vice president, corporate controller and chief accounting officer. Prior to joining the Company, Banas spent 11 years at ZF TRW, where he served in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he was director, financial reporting. He joined TRW as senior manager, financial reporting and technical accounting in 2004. He previously held accounting and auditing positions at Hayes Lemmerz International, Inc. in Northville, Mich., and KPMG LLP in Detroit. He also served as president of a financial management and accounting services firm, 664 Consulting Group, PC.



Integrated Healing Technologies, LLC [NASHVILLE, Tenn.] announced the addition of Jeff Fisher as Chief Financial Officer. Holding various leadership and management roles at venerable firms like Pinnacle Financial Partners and SunTrust Robinson-Humphrey, Fisher joins the IHT team with more than 40 years of experience in banking, finance, and healthcare. In 2014 he became the first Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Covenant Surgical Partners, Inc. Prior to Covenant Surgical Partners Inc., Mr. Fisher served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Culture Officer at Aegis Sciences Corporation.



SROA Capital, LLC [WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.] announced the appointment of Robert Buffett as Chief Financial Officer. Buffett has extensive experience in the self-storage industry, including 11 years as the Chief Financial Officer of Stor-All Storage.



Harmonic Inc. [SAN JOSE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: HLIT) announced Sanjay Kalra, corporate controller and chief accounting officer, has been appointed to the position of chief financial officer. Former chief financial officer Harold Covert has resigned to spend more time with his family on the East Coast. Mr. Kalra has served as the corporate controller of TiVo, Model N and Silicon Image, and started his career at Ernst & Young.



SynerMed [MONTEREY PARK, Calif.] announced the appointment of Michael Caponetto as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Caponetto most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the West Health entities and the Co-Manager of the West Health Investment Fund. His business experience prior to West Health includes holding senior management positions at two Goldman Sachs-backed companies and providing investment banking services to numerous companies across the healthcare sector as well as other industries. Mr. Caponetto currently serves on the board of Gary and Mary West Senior Services, and on the advisory board of GlobalOne.



Ryan [DALLAS] announced that Kandis Thompson has joined the management team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Thompson’s career includes finance leadership roles at Tanium, Weatherford International, McAfee, Intel, and in public accounting.



V12 Data [RED BANK, N.J.] announced that Saša Zorovic has been named Chief Operating Office and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining V12 Data, Sasa held an executive role at PTC where he served as VP of Finance, Operations, and Strategic Planning for the Internet-of-Things division. During his career tenure, Sasa has served in numerous leadership positions, including Chairman and CFO for Aseptia, Inc. and CEO of Bloomberg DataConnect. Prior to that, Saša founded Datalette.



Camber Energy, Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE MKT: CEI) announced that it has appointed Robert Schleizer as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Schleizer is a co-founder of BlackBriar Advisors, LLC, where he has served as Managing Partner since 2010. Prior to BlackBriar, Mr. Schleizer was a Managing Director for BBK and as a Partner at Tatum LLC.



Maravai LifeSciences, Inc. [SAN DIEGO] announced that Kevin Herde has joined the company as its Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Herde joins Maravai from Sorrento Therapeutics, where he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Sorrento Therapeutics, Mr. Herde served as Vice President of Global Blood Screening and Alliance Management at Hologic. Mr. Herde was also Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller for Gen-Probe.



Fun2Play Toys [GREEN BAY, WI] welcomes Mike Bettiga as new company COO / CFO. Bettiga most recently served as former CEO / COO at Shopko.



AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. [New York] announced that the position of Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer of the Company will transition from Ronald Pipoly to Adam Karkowsky. Mr. Karkowsky most recently served as the Company’s Executive Vice President – Strategic Development and Mergers & Acquisitions, since March 2011.



FLIR Systems, Inc. [WILSONVILLE, OR] (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned. Shane Harrison, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, who joined FLIR in 2010, will work closely with Amit in transition and serve as interim Chief Financial Officer.



Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. [VALENCIA, Calif.] (NYSE: WAIR) announced that Richard J. Weller, executive vice president and chief financial officer, has informed the company of his intention to retire. Mr. Weller has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer since joining Wesco Aircraft in May 2015. Prior to his position at Wesco, Mr. Weller was vice president and corporate controller at Ingersoll-Rand plc. His career also includes leadership roles at Textron Inc., Litton Data Systems/Northrop Grumman Corporation and Aviall, Inc.



Rosehill Resources [HOUSTON] (NASDAQ: ROSE) announced the appointment of R. Craig Owen as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Owen most recently served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southwestern Energy Company since October 2012. Previously, from 2008 to 2012, he was the Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Southwestern Energy Company. Prior to joining Southwestern Energy Company, Mr. Owen was the Controller, Operations Accounting at Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and has held various managerial and financial positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, ARCO Pipe Line Company and Hilcorp Energy Company.



M Pharmaceutical Inc. [CINCINNATI] (CSE: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF) announced that Gary Stephens is joining this global healthcare company as its new Chief Financial Officer.



Evine Live Inc. [MINNEAPOLIS] (NASDAQ: EVLV) announced that Tim Peterman has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer / Chief Financial Officer. Peterman has served as Chief Financial Offer for the Company since 2015. Prior to Evine, he has spent 25 years developing a diversified expertise in operations, interactive media and financial management for publicly held industry leaders in media, technology and ecommerce including Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc; InteractiveCorp; Synacor; and Sinclair Broadcast Group.



Versar, Inc. [Springfield, VA] (NYSE MKT: VSR) announced the appointment of Christine B. Tarrago as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Chief Accounting Officer. Ms. Tarrago succeeds Cynthia A. Downes, who is leaving the Company. Ms. Tarrago comes to Versar from ICS Nett, where she served as Vice President and Corporate Controller. Prior to that, Ms. Tarrago served as Vice President Finance at K12, Inc. from March 2016 until January 2017 and as Vice President Finance, Corporate Controller of Lightbridge Communications Corporation from May 2011 to January 2016. She also has had leadership positions at companies including Marlink, Siemens and ALSTOM.

