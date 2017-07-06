USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 30, 2017

SUPERVALU INC. [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: SVU) announced that Bruce Besanko has informed the Company’s Board of Directors of his intention to resign his positions as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. SUPERVALU also announced that Rob Woseth, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer, will assume the additional position of Interim Chief Financial Officer, and David Johnson, the Company’s Vice President, Controller, will assume the additional position of Interim Chief Accounting Officer, while the Company completes a search for a permanent chief financial officer.



Kohl’s [MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.] (NYSE: KSS) announced the appointment of Bruce Besanko to the position of chief financial officer. Most recently, Besanko spent four years with SUPERVALU in financial leadership roles, including chief operating officer and chief financial officer, as well as five years as chief financial officer and chief administrative officer for OfficeMax. In addition to his business experience, Besanko served 26 years in the U.S. Air Force where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.



Marin Software Incorporated [SAN FRANCISCO] (NYSE: MRIN) announced that Brad Kinnish has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kinnish has served as Marin’s Acting Chief Financial Officer since March of this year. Prior to Marin, Mr. Kinnish spent seven years at Deutsche Bank, where he served as Managing Director in the Technology Investment Banking group. Previously, he was at Thomas Weisel Partners for four years, in the role of Director of Software Investment Banking. Mr. Kinnish was an Associate in the Technology Investment Banking group at Credit Suisse, and started his career at Ernst & Young as a CPA.



Spruce Finance Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Adam Buckfelder, who previously served as VP of finance, has been named CFO. Buckfelder held a senior position at Clean Power Finance, which merged with Kilowatt Financial to form Spruce Finance in 2015. Before his senior finance and operations roles at Clean Power Finance, Buckfelder was an investment banker at Barclays Capital.



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. [TAMPA, Fla.] (NYSE: OSG) announced the resignation of Christopher Wolf as OSG’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Continuum Analytics [AUSTIN, Texas] announced Aaron Barfoot as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Barfoot previously held the position of vice president of finance for Rackspace.



Visioneering Technologies, Inc. [ATLANTA] announced that it has appointed Mark Rapoport to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rapoport most recently served as the CFO for Capsule Technologie SAS. Prior to that, Rapoport’s experience included President & CEO for Thomas, Thomas & Walsh, Inc.; and COO and CFO for Landacorp, Inc.



IRET [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: IRET) announced that John A. Kirchmann has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kirchmann joined IRET in April 2017 to assume the position of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, he served as Vice President of Operations Support at Essex Property Trust, until July 2016. From 2007 to 2011, he served as Corporate Controller & Corporate Treasurer at Essex. He has been a private consultant since July 2016. Mr. Kirchmann started his career at KPMG.



automotiveMastermind [NEW YORK] recently hired Eric Daniels as Chief Financial Officer. Daniels most recently served as the CFO of National Response Corporation.



Advantage Futures [CHICAGO] announced appointment of Carlos Rodriguez as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Advantage, Mr. Rodriguez worked for CME Group over 20 years, most recently serving as Executive Director in CME Group’s Financial and Regulatory Surveillance Department.



TruValue Labs [SAN FRANCISCO] announced the appointment of David Ron as Chief Financial Officer. Ron joins TruValue Labs from Krux Digital Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Krux, he held financial leadership roles in various firms such as Centaur Partners, where he was Director of Technology Investment Banking, and Rapt, Inc., where he served as Vice President of Finance and Treasurer.



Emclaire Financial Corp. [EMLENTON, Pa.] (NASDAQ: EMCF) announced the promotion of Amanda L. Engles to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Engles previously served as Vice President and Controller of the Bank since 2007 and has worked in the financial industry for over 13 years.



CDK Global [HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill.] (NASDAQ: CDK) announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Joe Tautges to serve as CDK’s new chief financial officer. Tautges most recently served as CFO of the Enterprise Services segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. Prior to that, Tautges held various levels of increasing responsibility in both operations and financial management with Sears Holdings and Aon Hewitt. Before Aon Hewitt, Tautges worked as an auditor at Arthur Andersen LLP.



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. [DEERFIELD, Ill.] (NYSE: FBHS) announced that Patrick Hallinan has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer. The Company’s current senior vice president and chief financial officer, Lee Wyatt, has been named executive vice president and will retire at the end of 2017. In January 2017, Hallinan assumed the position of senior vice president of finance in order to begin the transition to the CFO role. For the previous three years, he served as chief financial officer of the Plumbing segment. He previously served as vice president of finance at Beam Inc. and as vice president of finance at the Cabinets segment for three years. Hallinan began his career as a consultant at Booz Allen Hamilton.



Liquid Robotics® [SUNNYVALE, Calif.] announced that Caryn Nightengale, former Director of Corporate Development for Boeing Defense, Space & Security (BDS), has transitioned from her role at Boeing to join the Company as Chief Financial Officer.



Ichor Holdings, Ltd. [FREMONT, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ICHR) announced the planned retirement of its President and Chief Financial Officer, Maurice Carson. Maurice joined Ichor in September 2014 as President and CFO and has served on the company’s Board of Directors since February 2012. Mr. Carson will continue to serve in his current capacity, and on the Board of Directors, until his replacement is hired, after which he will consult with the company.



Christopher & Banks Corporation [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: CBK) announced that Pete Michielutti, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer has resigned to accept another opportunity.



Superior Industries International, Inc. [SOUTHFIELD, Mich.] (NYSE: SUP) announced the appointment of Nadeem Moiz to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In connection with Mr. Moiz’s appointment, Kerry Shiba announced his departure from Superior. Prior to joining Superior, Mr. Moiz was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Direct ChassisLink Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Moiz had various roles of increasing responsibilities at DaimlerChrysler AG, and then served as Vice President Finance, Strategic Planning and Supply Chain at Graphic Packaging International.



Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [EMERYVILLE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: ADMS) announced the appointment of Alfred G. Merriweather as Chief Financial Officer, and the retirement of William J. Dawson, its former Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Merriweather has held executive leadership and senior financial positions with public and private companies in the life sciences industry, including Raindance Technologies, Inc., Verinata Health, Inc., Celera Corporation, Monogram Biosciences, Inc., and Laserscope.



Insignia Systems, Inc. [MINNEAPOLIS, MN] (NASDAQ: ISIG) announced that Jeffrey Jagerson will be joining Insignia as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Jagerson brings with him 29 years of finance experience, including leadership positions at Christensen Farms, Digital River, and ADC.



Rubicon Global [ATLANTA] announced the hiring of Chad Gold as its Chief Financial Officer. Gold joins Rubicon from SAP Ariba, where he most recently served as Global Vice President of Finance and CFO following. Gold’s previous experience includes finance roles at The Home Depot and Ernst & Young.



SpartanNash Company [Grand Rapids, Michigan] announced that Christopher P. Meyers has notified SpartanNash Company that he is resigning as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. The Board of Directors appointed Thomas A. Van Hall to serve as Chief Financial Officer on an interim basis while a search is conducted. Mr. Van Hall previously served as the Company’s Vice President Finance from 2001 until July 2015.

