USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 23, 2017

Global Convergence, Inc. [TAMPA, Fla.] announced that it has selected Dave Rich to take the helm as its new CFO.



BillingTree [PHOENIX] announced the appointment of Bryan Schreiber as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining BillingTree, Schreiber held financial leadership positions at FinTech providers including FundTech and BankServ and was most recently head of Finance, US Payments, Treasury & Enterprise Solutions at D+H.



Avedro, Inc. [WALTHAM, Mass.] announced that Thomas E. Griffin has joined the company as chief financial officer (CFO). Mr. Griffin served as CFO of Entellus Medical, Inc., For 10 years, before transitioning to vice president of finance in May 2016. Prior to this, Mr. Griffin served in a variety of executive level financial positions at several organizations, including Digital Gene Technologies, Inc., Centerpulse Spine-Tech, Inc., and CIMA Labs Inc. He is a member of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.’s board of directors, where he is chairperson of the audit committee.



Regis Corporation [MINNEAPOLIS] (NYSE: RGS) announced that the Board has appointed Andrew H. Lacko as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lacko will replace Michael Pomeroy, who has served as Interim Chief Financial Officer since February. Mr. Lacko, currently serves as Senior Vice President, Global Financial Planning, Analysis and Corporate Development, of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Prior to joining Hertz in 2014, he held finance leadership positions of increasing responsibility at Best Buy, Northwest Airlines, and UnitedHealth Group.



Agilysys, Inc. [ALPHARETTA, Ga.] (NASDAQ: AGYS) announced that Tony Pritchett has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Pritchett has been serving as Agilysys’s Interim CFO since November 2016. Prior to assuming the role of Interim CFO, Mr. Pritchett served as the Company’s Senior Director of Operations. He joined Agilysys in 2012 as Controller of the Company’s Retail Solutions Group, and served as the Company’s Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Agilysys, Mr. Pritchett served in various senior roles, including as director of financial reporting at PGI and in Grant Thornton’s assurance practice.



ABILITY® Network [MINNEAPOLIS] announced that Jamison (Jamie) Rice has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Rice joined ABILITY from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota (BCBSMN) where he held a number of executive leadership positons. Most recently he was EVP and chief administrative officer.

Prior to that, he was SVP of Health Plan Operations and chief technology officer. He also served as SVP and CFO. Before joining BCBSMN he was principal and CFO for Yukon Partners Management, LLC. Earlier in his career he spent eight years at UnitedHealth Group in various leadership roles, including CFO of UnitedHealthcare, VP of Finance for UnitedHealthcare and CFO of UnitedHealth Networks. Rice began his career as a certified public accountant, working for one of the largest accounting firms in the country.



Hain Celestial Group, Inc. [LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y.] (NASDAQ: HAIN) announced the appointment of James M. Langrock as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. James succeeds Pasquale Conte who is leaving to pursue other opportunities. James joined Hain Celestial in November 2015 as Senior Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Monster Worldwide, Inc. Previously, James served in senior finance positions at Motorola, Inc., including Chief Financial Officer of Motorola’s Enterprise Mobility Division, Symbol Technologies, where he served as Head of Internal Audit and Chief Accounting Officer, and Citibank, N.A. as well as a Senior Manager at Arthur Andersen LLP.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. [RALEIGH, N.C.] (NYSE: MLM) announced that Anne H. Lloyd will retire as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company. The Board of Directors has identified James A. J. Nickolas as Ms. Lloyd’s successor, and will serve as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nickolas most recently led the Corporate Development group at Caterpillar Inc., and previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer of the Resources Industries segment and the Global Mining division of Caterpillar. Before joining Caterpillar in 2008, Mr. Nickolas was Executive Director at J.P. Morgan Securities Inc. Mr. Nickolas began his professional career as a Certified Public Accountant at Coopers & Lybrand.



Mitek [SAN DIEGO and LONDON] (NASDAQ: MITK) announced that Jeff Davison has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Davison will replace Russ Clark, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Davison recently served as CFO at RightNow Technologies, and also served as VP Sales Operations and VP Finance and Operations. Mr. Davison also previously served as an SVP at NetSuite, CFO of Outbrain, and in senior finance and sales positions at other leading tech companies.



GlyEco, Inc. [ROCK HILL, SC] (OTC PINK: GLYE) announced the appointment of Brian Gelman as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Gelman held various positions of increasing responsibility, including Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Corporate Controller and Assistant Controller, with Warren Resources, Inc., from April 2002 to March 2016. From August 1998 to April 2002, Mr. Gelman was employed at EisnerAmper, LLP.



Carter Bank & Trust [MARTINSVILLE, Va.] (OTC: CARE) announced that Wendy S. Bell will serve as the Bank’s Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Bell began her career at S&T Bancorp, Inc., where she served in a number of roles ranging from staff accountant to Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. Most recently, she has served as the Senior Vice President and Senior Finance Officer of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation in Indiana, Pennsylvania since 2010.



THE VOID [SALT LAKE CITY] announced the appointment of Jeff Ruggels as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, he led finance operations for fast-growth technology startups including Alpha Animation as Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations. Ruggels also served as Vice President and Head of Finance at Jaunt, Inc. Prior to Jaunt, he spent 14 years working at The Walt Disney Studios before joining Lucasfilm as Vice President of Finance & Operations.



Oversight Systems [ATLANTA, GA] has named Geoff Brannon as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Oversight, Brannon worked as Division CFO of NCR Corporation’s hospitality business. He joined NCR by way of its acquisition of Radiant Systems in 2011, where he was corporate controller after a successful progression of various management roles in its accounting function. Brannon also worked at LSI Corporation, and started his career in the assurance practice of KPMG.



Stitch Fix [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Paul Yee has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Yee most recently served as the Global Chief Financial Officer at People Against Dirty. Yee has nearly 20 years of experience with brands like Peet’s Coffee, Gap and Old Navy.



Aytu BioScience, Inc. [ENGLEWOOD, Colo.] (OTCQX: AYTU) announced the hiring of Gregory A. Gould as the company’s full-time Chief Financial Officer, following his tenure as Aytu’s part-time CFO. Greg has worked with Aytu BioScience’s management team since the company’s inception in April 2015. Prior to joining Aytu BioScience on a full-time basis, he split his time between Aytu and Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from April 2015 until June 2017. Prior to joining Ampio Pharmaceuticals in June 2014, he provided financial and operational consulting services to the biotech industry through his consulting company, Gould, LLC. Mr. Gould was Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of SeraCare Life Sciences from November 2006 until April 2012. During the period from July 2011 until April 2012, Mr. Gould also served as the Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of SeraCare. Mr. Gould has held several other executive positions at publicly traded life sciences companies including the Chief Financial Officer role at Atrix Laboratories, Inc. Mr. Gould was the Chief Financial Officer at Colorado MedTech, Inc. Mr. Gould began his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen, LLP. He currently serves on the board of directors of CytoDyn, Inc.



Smith Micro Software, Inc. [ALISO VIEJO, Calif.] (NASDAQ: SMSI) announced the appointment of Timothy C. Huffmyer as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Huffmyer will succeed Steven Yasbek, who has served as Smith Micro’s Chief Financial Officer since 2014, who has concurrrently resigned to pursue other interests. Huffmyer served as CFO of Black Box Network Services since 2012, and previously held several positions within the company reflecting a series of promotions that include Director of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Black Box in 2003, Huffmyer served in various financial leadership and accounting roles at Ernst & Young, PrintCafe, Inc., CoManage Corporation and ITPI Staffing.



Callon Petroleum Company [NATCHEZ, Miss.] (NYSE: CPE) announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Correne S. Loeffler as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Loeffler assumes this role from Joe Gatto, Callon’s Chief Executive Officer and President, and will continue to perform her current duties as the Company’s Treasurer. Ms. Loeffler joined Callon in April 2017 from JPMorgan Securities, LLC where she spent the past ten years in the Corporate Client Banking Group, including her service as Callon’s relationship manager since 2013.



Fidelity Southern Corporation [ATLANTA] (NASDAQ: LION) announced the appointment of Charles D. Christy as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial and Accounting Officer) of the Company and of its subsidiary, Fidelity Bank. Current Chief Financial Officer Stephen H. Brolly, who has been with the Company for 11 years, will continue to serve the Company as an officer in Fidelity Southern and Fidelity Bank. Mr. Christy joins Fidelity Southern from CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc. (“CSB”), where he was the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for the past seven years. Prior to joining CSB, Mr. Christy was Chief Financial Officer of Citizens Republic Bancorp. He was with CRBC for over eight years. Prior to joining CRBC, Mr. Christy was with Bank One for over 12 years holding a number of key leadership positions as either Chief Financial Officer or Treasurer in divisions. Before joining Bank One, Mr. Christy spent seven years in healthcare consulting with Deloitte & Touche and served as controller in a privately-held manufacturing operation for five years in Cincinnati.

