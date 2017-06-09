USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 2, 2017

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. [CANTON, Mass.] (NASDAQ: DNKN) announced that Kate Jaspon, interim CFO, has been promoted to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jaspon was appointed interim CFO in April and replaces Dunkin’ Brands CFO Paul Carbone, who left the company. Ms. Jaspon joined Dunkin’ Brands as Assistant Controller in 2005. She was later promoted to Vice President, Controller and Corporate Treasurer, and since 2014 has held the title of Vice President, Finance and Treasury. Ms. Jaspon came to Dunkin’ Brands from KPMG LLP, where she spent eight years supporting both public and private companies as an auditor.



United States Steel Corporation [PITTSBURGH] (NYSE: X) announced that Pipasu Soni will serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer in the role vacated by David B. Burritt upon his appointment as President & CEO. Soni, currently the company’s Vice President – Finance, will now oversee all of the company’s financial activities until an active search for a permanent CFO is completed.



Eli Lilly and Company [INDIANAPOLIS] (NYSE: LLY) announced that Derica Rice, executive vice president global services and chief financial officer, will retire after 27 years of service with the company. Rice is also a member of Lilly’s executive committee. Rice joined Lilly in 1990, holding numerous roles in finance and operations throughout his career. He was promoted to his current role in May 2006 after serving as Lilly’s vice president and controller. Rice also has served as Lilly’s general manager in the United Kingdom, executive director and chief financial officer of European operations and chief financial officer for the company’s operations in Canada.



Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) [EAST GREENVILLE, Pa.] announced that Craig Spray will resign from his position as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. In the interim, Charles Rayfield, Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controller, will assume the role of Chief Accounting Officer and Acting Principal Financial Officer.



Critical Alert Systems [JACKSONVILLE, Fla.] announced that Dave Sokalski has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Critical Alert, Mr. Sokalski was Chief Financial Officer at Grinder Wear Parts for five years. From 1994 to 2011, Mr. Sokalski held responsible positions as controller, senior controller, director of finance, and accounting at companies in various industries.



Advanced Health Media, LLC [NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.] announced that Frank Spender has been appointed to the position of SVP & Chief Financial Officer of AHM. Frank has served as VP Finance at AHM since January 2016. Prior to joining AHM, Frank spent 16 years in various financial leadership roles at IMS Health and its subsidiaries.



Apptio [BELLEVUE, Wash.] announced the appointment of Kathleen Philips to its Board of Directors. Kathleen currently serves as chief financial officer of Zillow Group and will bring her expertise to Apptio’s Audit and Compensation Committees. Kathleen joined Zillow in 2010 as general counsel, and served as chief operating officer from 2013 to 2015.



Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. [ATLANTA, GA and BOTHELL, WA] (OTCQB: COCP) announced the appointment of James J. Martin to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Since February 23, 2017 Mr. Martin had served as Interim Chief Financial Officer of Cocrystal. From 2014 to 2016 Mr. Martin was the Chief Financial Officer of VBI Vaccines, Inc. Since 2010, Mr. Martin has also served as the Chief Financial Officer of Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. From 2014 to 2015, Mr. Martin served as Chief Financial Officer of Vapor Corp, Inc. after serving as Chief Financial Officer of NYSE listed TransEnterix, Inc. from 2010 to 2013. Earlier in his career, Mr. Martin held finance positions at Aero Pharmaceuticals, AAR Aircraft Services and Systems Products International. Mr. Martin was also an Operations Specialist with the U.S. Navy from 1985 to 1990.



Healthx, Inc. [INDIANAPOLIS] announced that Jim Meer has been named chief financial officer. Prior to joining Healthx, Meer was senior vice president of finance at Appirio. Prior to Appirio, he was vice president and corporate controller at Salesforce. He also serves as a Board Member of Financial Executives International and on the Board of Visitors for the Byrum School of Business at Marian University.



Itron, Inc. [LIBERTY LAKE, Wash.] (NASDAQ: ITRI) announced that Joan Hooper has been appointed senior vice president (SVP) and chief financial officer (CFO). Hooper will take over the CFO role from Robert Farrow, Itron’s interim CFO since March 2017. Farrow will remain with the company as its vice president, strategic planning and treasury. Hooper most recently served as the CFO of CHC Helicopter, from 2011 to 2015. Prior to CHC, she held several finance executive positions at Dell, Inc. from 2003 to 2010, including vice president and CFO for its Global Public and Americas business units, vice president of corporate finance and chief accounting officer. Hooper also was CFO of FreeMarkets. In addition, she held a variety of senior finance positions at AT&T.



Daxor Corporation [NEW YORK] (NYSE MKT: DXR) announced the hiring of John Wilkens as its new Chief Financial Officer. John’s previous experience includs tenures with Convector Capital Management and Mark Asset Management.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation [HOUSTON] (NYSE: OXY) announced that Cedric W. Burgher has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He replaces Chris Stavros, who is retiring from Occidental. Mr. Burgher most recently served as a Senior Vice President at EOG Resources.



Proterra [BURLINGAME, Calif.] announced that Amy Ard has joined the management team as chief financial officer. Before joining Proterra, Ard was CFO at AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (AMG).



Velocity Commercial Capital [WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.] announced that Mark Szczepaniak has joined the company as its Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Velocity Commercial Capital, Mr. Szczepaniak was the Managing Director of Finance at PennyMac, CFO of Prospect Mortgage, CEO of Prospect Insurance and CFO of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Seattle.



Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [LEXINGTON, Mass.] (NASDAQ: CNCE) announced that Ryan Daws, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company. Mr. Daws served as CFO of Concert since January 2014.



Greenfields Petroleum Corporation [HOUSTON, TEXAS] (TSX VENTURE: GNF) announced the appointment of Jose Perez-Bello as the Company’s new Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Perez-Bello has served as the Company’s Vice President and Controller since August of 2012. He replaces A. Wayne Curzadd, who has served as the Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer since August of 2012, has stepped down from those positions to assume an advisory role with the Company.



Calix, Inc. [PETALUMA, Calif.] (NYSE: CALX) announced the appointment of Cory J. Sindelar as Interim Chief Financial Officer following the previously announced departure of the Company’s former Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Sindelar served as Chief Financial Officer at Violin Memory, Inc., and earlier as CFO of Kilopass Technology and Ikanos Communications. Sindelar also previously served as vice president, corporate controller, and principal accounting officer at Legato Systems.



Cloudflare [SAN FRANCISCO] named Thomas Seifert as chief financial officer (CFO). Most recently, Seifert served as executive vice president and CFO at Symantec. Prior to Symantec, Seifert served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Brightstar. Before Brightstar, he was chief financial officer and chief accounting officer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) from 2009 until 2012. He managed the company’s financial operations and was AMD’s interim chief executive officer for eight months in 2012. Seifert also held a number of executive roles earlier in his career in the technology and wireless industries at Qimonda AG, Infineon Technologies AG, and Wirelines Communications Business Group.



Texas Capital Bancshares [DALLAS] announced that Peter Bartholow, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the parent company, will retire. Julie Anderson, who is currently the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, will be promoted to parent company CFO. Mr. Bartholow will remain COO and a member of the board of directors until his retirement. Ms. Anderson joined Texas Capital Bank as the corporate controller in 1999, just two months after the company’s founding, and was promoted to her current position in 2013. Mr. Bartholow joined the bank as CFO and member of the board in 2003 shortly after the company’s IPO. He assumed COO responsibilities in 2013.



Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. [SAN CARLOS, CA] (NASDAQ: LBIO) announced that Gregory Schiffman, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to leave the company. Lion’s accounting, tax and financial reporting functions will continue to be provided by Franco Valle, current Principal Accounting Officer and Controller, and Lion’s other in-house accounting personnel. Mr. Valle joined Lion Biotechnologies in July 2016 and has been responsible for such functions since then.



Rennova Health, Inc. [WEST PALM BEACH, FL.] (NASDAQ: RNVA) announced the appointment of Michael Pollack as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Since 2005 Mr. Pollack has been with KBL, LLP, most recently serving as Partner-in-Charge of KBL’s audit quality and control, and the Partner-in-Charge of KBL’s Public Company (SEC) Practices Group.



BioNovelus, Inc. [Phoenix] announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark R. Johnson has left the Company to pursue other interests. Company founder and CEO Jean Ekobo will assume the role of interim CFO until a permanent successor to Mr. Johnson is named.



