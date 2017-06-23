USA | CFO Moves – week ending June 16, 2017

Columbia Sportswear Company [PORTLAND, Ore.] (NASDAQ: COLM) announced the appointment of Jim Swanson as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Swanson will fill the position currently held by Tom Cusick, who has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Swanson served as Columbia’s Senior Global Financial Analyst from April 2003 to December 2004, as Finance Manager from January 2005 to December 2008 and as Director of Strategic and Financial Planning from January 2009 to May 2015 when he was named Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining the company, Swanson served in a variety of roles, including senior financial analyst at Freightliner Corporation and at Tality Corporation, and as a senior tax and business advisory associate at Arthur Andersen.



Halliburton Company [HOUSTON] (NYSE: HAL) announced the appointment of Christopher Weber as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Weber joins Halliburton from Parker Drilling Company, where he served for four years as senior vice president and CFO. Previously, Weber served as the vice president and treasurer of Ensco plc. He joined Ensco following the acquisition of Pride International, where he spent five years in various management positions with increasing responsibility. Prior to Pride, Weber worked with The Boston Consulting Group.



Era Group Inc. [HOUSTON] (NYSE: ERA) announced that Jennifer Whalen has been appointed to the position of Vice President, Acting Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Whalen, who had served as Era’s Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will continue to serve as Era’s principal accounting officer. Prior to joining Era, Ms. Whalen served in several capacities at nLIGHT Photonics Corporation, including Director of Accounting. Prior to these roles, Ms. Whalen served as the Manager of Accounting at InFocus Corporation for two years and started her career in the assurance practice with PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Neon Therapeutics [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced that Yasir Al-Wakeel will join the company as chief financial officer. Dr. Al-Wakeel replaces Daniella Beckman, who has served as part-time chief financial officer since shortly after the company’s launch in 2015. Dr. Al-Wakeel joins Neon from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals where he was chief financial officer and head of corporate development. Before Merrimack, Dr. Al-Wakeel served for more than eight years at Credit Suisse, most recently as an investment banking director.



PolyMet Mining Corp. [ST. PAUL, Minn.] (TSX: POM, NYSE MKT: PLM) announced the appointment of Patrick Keenan as Chief Financial Officer of PolyMet. Mr. Keenan succeeds Douglas Newby. Mr. Keenan most recently served as Senior Vice President Finance and Treasurer at Newmont. Prior to this he spent more than 20 years with Rio Tinto in a variety of roles, including chief financial officer for Rio Tinto’s Energy group and chief financial officer for Kennecott Utah Copper and Rio Tinto Diamonds.



Veritas Technologies [MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.] announced that Mark P. Dentinger has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Dentinger was most recently vice president and CFO of InvenSense, and previously served as executive vice president and CFO of KLA-Tencor Corporation. He also served as CFO at BEA Systems, Inc. Additionally, he served in various financial management positions at the former Compaq Computer Corporation.



Player’s Network, Inc. [LAS VEGAS, NV] (OTCQB: PNTV) named Nevada Assistant Controller Geoffrey Lawrence as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer. Most recently Lawrence was Assistant State Controller. Prior to joining the Controller’s Office, Mr. Lawrence was the Policy Director for Assembly Leadership in the Nevada Legislature. Before that, Mr. Lawrence was the Director of Research and Legislative Affairs at the Nevada Policy Research Institute.



Aileron Therapeutics [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] announced the appointment of Donald Dougherty as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Dougherty Compound Capital Growth Investments LLC, and has served as its president since 1999. Prior to that, Mr. Dougherty held senior positions at several investment firms, including Essex Investment Management (1994 to 1999), where he was a principal, portfolio manager and lead biotechnology analyst, and Putnam Investments (1986 to 1994), where he was a senior vice president and analyst in the Specialty Growth Group, which managed the Voyager, OTC Emerging Growth, and Health Sciences funds. He began his investment career at Endowment Management Research in 1983.



Banc of California, Inc. [SANTA ANA, Calif.] (NYSE: BANC) announced that J. Francisco A. Turner has resigned from his roles as interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Chief Strategy Officer. Albert J. Wang, current Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the role of Principal Financial Officer (“PFO”) as the Company continues its search for a permanent CFO.



Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [NEW HAVEN, Conn.] (NASDAQ: ALXN) announced that Paul J. Clancy, will join the company and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Clancy will succeed Dave Anderson. For the past 16 years, Mr. Clancy has been employed by Biogen where he has served as CFO for the last ten years. Prior to Biogen, Mr. Clancy spent 13 years with PepsiCo in various executive positions.



Biogen [CAMBRIDGE, Mass.] (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced that Paul Clancy, Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) will leave the organization. The Company also announced that Greg Covino, Biogen’s Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as the Company’s interim Principal Financial Officer as the company conducts a search for a new CFO.



Water and Power Community Credit Union [LOS ANGELES] announced the addition of Joanna Oliva to its team as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Joanna served as Chief Financial Officer for Northwest Federal Credit Union.



Anaplan [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Anup Singh is joining the company as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Before joining Anaplan, Singh served as CFO at Nimble Storage. Prior to that, Singh served as CFO at Clearwell Systems and Warranty Corporation of America and in key executive roles at Trimble Navigation, Excite@Home, 3Com, and Ernst & Young LLP.



Caliber [SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.] announced Jade Leung as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Leung previously served as Caliber’s Vice President of Finance. Mr. Leung replaces Leland Harty, who remains tightly aligned with the Company by joining its Strategic Advisory Board. Prior to joining Caliber, Mr. Leung served in several management roles during his fourteen-year tenure with PricewaterhouseCoopers.



Parker Drilling Company [HOUSTON] (NYSE: PKD) announced that Christopher Weber, Parker Drilling’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is leaving the Company. Jon-Al Duplantier, Parker Drilling’s Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, has been appointed to serve as interim CFO and will manage the CFO responsibilities in addition to his current responsibilities until a replacement is named. Mr. Duplantier has been with Parker Drilling since September 2009, when he joined the Company as Vice President and General Counsel. In 2012 he was promoted to Senior Vice President, and in 2013 he took on the additional role of Chief Administrative Officer. Prior to joining Parker Drilling, Mr. Duplantier served in several legal and management roles of expanding scope and responsibility over a 17-year career at ConocoPhillips.



Acelity L.P. Inc. [SAN ANTONIO] announced the appointment of Tracy Jokinen as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Jokinen is the former CFO of G&K Services. Prior to her role at G&K, Jokinen spent more than 20 years at Valspar Corporation.



Meritize [DALLAS] announced the appointment of Phillip Stegner as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Meritize, Stegner worked with Capital One. He also served as senior economic analyst and special assistant to the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.



Fringe Benefit Group [AUSTIN, Texas] announced that John Malnar has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer. Malnar most recently served as CFO of YapStone Holdings, Inc. Prior to YapStone, Malnar served as CFO at PayPros, and spent more than a decade in New York at BlackRock, Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.



Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [ENGLEWOOD, Colo.] (NYSE MKT: AMPE) has appointed Tom Chilcott, Ampio’s controller, as Interim CFO. He replaces Gregory Gould, Ampio’s Chief Financial Officer, who is leaving.



Sun Basket [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Stuart Huizinga will serve as Chief Financial Officer. Huizinga most recently spent 16 years as CFO of eHealth, Inc. Prior to joining eHealth, Huizinga served as a tech partner at Arthur Andersen LLP.



Aircastle Limited [STAMFORD, Conn.] (NYSE: AYR) has promoted Aaron Dahlke, to Chief Financial Officer and Interim Chief Accounting Officer of the Company. He replaces previous CFO Michael J. Inglese, who has been promoted to CEO of the company. Mr. Dahlke has been Chief Accounting Officer of the Company since 2005.



CareView Communications, Inc. [LEWISVILLE, Texas] (OTCQB: CRVW) announced that Jon Freeman joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Mr. Freeman served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Medafor, Inc.



FLIR Systems, Inc. [WILSONVILLE, Ore.] (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that Amit Singhi, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, has resigned. Shane Harrison, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy, who joined FLIR in 2010, will work closely with Amit in transition and serve as interim Chief Financial Officer.



ProGreen US, Inc. [BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI] (OTCQB: PGUS) announced that Akio Ariura has joined the company as chief financial officer. Ariura formerly served as CFO of Spiral Toys, Inc. Prior to Spiral Toys, Inc., Ariura formerly served as CFO of Radient Pharmaceuticals and was a consultant with Resources Global Professionals and previously held senior positions at Sunvest Industries and Derlan Industries.



LSI Industries Inc. [CINCINNATI] (NASDAQ: LYTS) announced the appointment of James E. Galeese as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Ronald S. Stowell, who has been named Chief Financial Officer Emeritus and Treasurer and will remain a key part of LSI’s financial leadership team. Mr. Galeese most recently, from 2014 to present, served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and a Director of Universal Trailer Holding Corporation. He was with Philips Electronics NV from 1998 to 2014 as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for its North American Lighting business and its Electronics business. Prior to that Mr. Galeese served in the financial Controllership organization of Square D Company / Schneider Electric.



CopperPoint Insurance Companies [PHOENIX] announced it has named Mark L. Joos its chief financial officer. Joos most recently served as the senior vice president and CFO for GuideOne Insurance. He began his career at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the firm’s Insurance Industry Practice.



Pure Energy Minerals Limited [DENVER] (TSX-V: PE, OTCQB: PEMIF) announced the appointment of Paul Zink as Chief Financial Officer. He replaces John Jardine, who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Zink has held senior management positions at International Royalty Corporation, Rare Element Resources Ltd., Eurasian Minerals Inc., Pegasus Gold Inc., and Koch Industries Inc. Earlier in his career, Mr. Zink spent more than 15 years with J.P. Morgan & Company Inc. Mr. Zink is currently a director of Timberline Resources Corporation and has previously held directorships with Atna Resources Ltd., Rare Element Resources Ltd., and International Royalty Corporation.

