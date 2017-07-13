USA | CFO Moves – week ending July 7, 2017

Rackspace® [SAN ANTONIO] announced that it named Louis M. Alterman as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer. He replaces Matt Bates, who had served as interim CFO, and has been appointed to a new role as chief transformation officer. Prior to joining Rackspace, Alterman served as CFO of EarthLink. Before becoming CFO, Alterman served as executive vice president of strategy, operations and transformation. Before EarthLink, Alterman worked in a variety of domestic and international roles at BellSouth.



LiveXLive [Beverly Hills, CA] (OTC: LIVX) announced the appointment of Craig Foster as a director and head of the board’s Audit Committee. Foster was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc., and most recently CFO of Amobee. Foster held investment banking positions at Credit Suisse and UBS, serving as the Co-head of software at the latter. Prior to banking, Foster was an early employee of Loudcloud, Inc. He also held various senior positions at RBC Capital Markets, Open Market, Deloitte Consulting, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers.



Lexmark International, Inc. [LEXINGTON, Ky.] announced the appointment of Ying (Vivian) Liu as senior vice president and chief financial officer (CFO). Liu comes to Lexmark from Huawei Technology Inc., where she has served as vice president of finance, Enterprise BG, since November 2016. Prior to joining Huawei, Liu spent eight years in finance positions with Cisco Systems, most recently as director of finance, U.S. Enterprise Segment Sales and Service. Earlier in her career, Liu held finance positions with Deloitte Financial Advisory Services, Goldman Sachs, and Deloitte & Touche LLP.



Spindle, Inc. [SCOTTSDALE, AZ] (OTCQB: SPDL) announced that it has named Habib Yunus Chief Financial Officer. Yunus previously served as the Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Payment Data Systems, Inc. from March 03, 2015 to December 30, 2016. Prior to joining Payment Data, he was the Managing Director and Founder of W NRG (Energy) Advisory LLC since January 2013. Before founding W Energy Advisory, from September 2010 to January 2013, he was the Lead Project Manager for Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. Prior to his position at Toyota Tsusho America, Inc., he served as the Head of Tax and Special Assistant to the Chief Financial Officer of Shinsei Bank Ltd. in Tokyo, Japan from July 2006 to June 2010. From June 1999 to July 2006 he was with Deloitte Tax in Atlanta and Tokyo.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: AXSM) announced the appointment of John Golubieski as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Axsome, Mr. Golubieski was the Chief Financial Officer of Osmotica Holdings. Previously, he was the Chief Financial Officer of Fougera Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Fougera Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Golubieski was Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis of King Pharmaceuticals. Prior to King Pharmaceuticals, he worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb as Senior Director, Strategic Analysis in the Worldwide Medicines Group. Mr. Golubieski began his career at Price Waterhouse, where he served as staff accountant.



TSG Consumer Partners [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that it has named Jessica Duran Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Managing Director. Ms. Duran succeeds Wallace Wertsch, who will remain with TSG as an advisor. Ms. Duran joins TSG from Deloitte, LLP where she was a leader in the firm’s private equity practice. She also spent five years at AMB.



Bluestem Group Inc. [EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.] (OTC: BGRP) announced that it has appointed Peter Michielutti as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Michielutti succeeds Mark Wagener, who announced his retirement earlier this year and served as Bluestem’s CFO for over 10 years. Mr. Michielutti joins Bluestem from Christopher & Banks where he served as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Christopher & Banks in 2012, Mr. Michielutti served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer at Whitehall Jewelers and interim CFO as a retail consultant. Prior to Christopher & Banks, Mr. Michielutti was the Chief Financial Officer at Wilson’s Leather from 2001-2006 following his role of Head of Information Services at US Bancorp from 1998-2001. Prior to US Bancorp, Mr. Michielutti served as Chief Operating officer and Chief Financial Officer at Fingerhut Companies after having spent over 16 years at Household International, most-recently as its Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer.



Morningstar, Inc. [CHICAGO] (NASDAQ: MORN) has appointed Jason Dubinsky as chief financial officer. Dubinsky most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer of planning and central operations for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Prior to that, he served as vice president of finance and treasurer. Before joining Walgreens in 2009, he served as vice president of investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers.



Funding Circle [SAN FRANCISCO] announced that Sean Glithero will join the company as its new global Chief Financial Officer. Glithero will join Funding Circle from Auto Trader, where he was Chief Financial Officer. He joined Auto Trader in 2006 and has held various group and divisional roles within the business. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer in September 2012.



Fortress Biotech, Inc. [NEW YORK] (NASDAQ: FBIO) announced that Lucy Lu has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of its Fortress subsidiary Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI). Dr. Lu has served as interim Chief Executive Officer of Avenue since inception. Fortress also announced that Ms. Robyn Hunter has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Fortress, a role formerly held by Dr. Lu. Ms. Robyn Hunter served as Fortress’ Vice President and Corporate Controller since June 2011. Prior to Fortress, Ms. Hunter was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Schochet Associates, and served as Corporate Controller for Indevus Pharmaceuticals. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions ranging from Accounting Manager to Vice President and Treasurer at The Stackpole Corporation.



