USA | CFO Moves – week ending July 14, 2017

Twitter, Inc. [SAN FRANCISCO, California] (NYSE: TWTR) announced the appointment of Ned Segal as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Segal will assume the CFO role from Anthony Noto, Twitter’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Noto will continue to serve as Twitter’s Chief Operating Officer, the position he assumed in November 2016. Mr. Segal most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance for the Small Business Group at Intuit Inc. Prior to his role at Intuit, Mr. Segal served as CFO of RPX Corporation. Prior to RPX, he spent 17 years at Goldman Sachs.



Citrix Systems, Inc. [FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.] (NASDAQ: CTXS) announced that its board of directors has appointed David J. Henshall, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Citrix, as president, chief executive officer (CEO) and a member of the board. In connection with Mr. Henshall’s appointment, Mark M. Coyle, Senior Vice President, Finance, has been appointed interim CFO.



J. C. Penney Company, Inc. [PLANO, Texas] (NYSE: JCP) announced that Edward Record has informed the Company of his intention to step down from his position as executive vice president, chief financial officer to pursue other interests. Additionally, Andrew Drexler, senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller, will assume the position of Interim chief financial officer along with his current duties.



Sciens Building Solutions [SAN FRANCISCO] announced it has appointed Michael Dawid as its Chief Financial Officer. Dawid most recently held the position of Vice President of Finance at Arconic, Inc.



Ellucian [RESTON, Va.] announced that Harshan Bhangdia has been named as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Bhangdia succeeds former CFO Kevin Boyce, who was promoted to the position of chief operating officer (COO) in 2015. Bhangdia began his career with Anchin, Block & Anchin, and later moved to PricewaterhouseCoopers; he has also served as a financial leader at Juno Online Services, Inc.



Cutera, Inc. [BRISBANE, Calif.] (NASDAQ: CUTR) announced the engagement of Sandra A. Gardiner as its consultant Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) while the Company conducts a search for a permanent CFO to succeed Ronald J. Santilli, who previously announced his departure from the Company. Immediately prior to joining Cutera, Ms. Gardiner served as Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer with Tria Beauty, Inc. Ms. Gardiner joined Tria Beauty in April 2015, until April 2017. In addition to Tria Beauty, Ms. Gardiner has been Chief Financial Officer of two publicly traded entities, Vermillion and Lipid Sciences, as well as three privately held companies, Asante Solutions, Aptus Endosystems and Ventus Medical.



Cubic Corporation [SAN DIEGO] (NYSE: CUB) announced that Chief Financial Officer (CFO) John “Jay” Thomas will transition to an executive advisor role focused on corporate growth initiatives, through his retirement. Upon Thomas’ transition, the position of CFO will be assumed by Anshooman Aga, who most recently served as the CFO for AECOM’s Design and Consulting Services. Aga will join Cubic as Executive Vice President.



LIG Assets, Inc. [NASHVILLE, TN] (OTC PINK: LIGA) announced the appointment of Douglas Vaughn as Chief Financial Officer. Vaughn’s vast prior business experience include AVP/Sr. Financial Analyst for Leader Federal Bank for Savings, AVP/Sr. Financial Analyst for Union Planters Mortgage, Controller for AllTrans Co. LLC & SVAL LLC, Vice President – Strategic Marketing & Sales for First Tennessee Capital Markets, and most recently as an equity and financial analyst and accountant.



NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. [EMERYVILLE, Calif.] (NYSE MKT: NBY) announced that Jack McGovern will join the company as Chief Financial Officer. He replaces current CFO Thomas Paulson, who will continue with NovaBay through his retirement at the end of the year. Since 2013 Mr. McGovern was Chief Operating Officer and CFO of Attainia, Inc. Previously, for eight years he was Managing Partner at Northshore Management Partners. Earlier he was COO/CFO at Integrated Biosystems; Executive Vice President at Strategic Capital, Inc., and COO/CFO of Oliver-Allen Corp. He began his career as an auditor at KPMG.



athenahealth, Inc. [WATERTOWN, Mass.] (NASDAQ: ATHN) announced that John A. “Jack” Kane, a member of the athenahealth Board of Directors and current chair of the Board’s Audit Committee, will serve as interim chief financial officer. He replaces Karl Stubelis, who is stepping down as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities. John A. “Jack” Kane has served as a member of the athenahealth Board of Directors since July 2007. Mr. Kane served as chief financial officer and treasurer of IDX Systems Corporation (“IDX”), from October 1984 until January 2006, after which he served as a vice president of General Electric Healthcare from January 2006 to December 2006. Since his retirement in 2006, Mr. Kane has served as a director of several private organizations, and also served as a director of Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (MBVT) from 2005 to 2014. Prior to his employment with IDX, Mr. Kane worked as an audit manager at Ernst & Young LLP in Boston.



Establishment Labs [NEW YORK] announced that Renee Gaeta has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Gaeta recently served as Vice President, Corporate Controller at Sientra, Inc. Prior to Sientra, Ms. Gaeta spent ten years with KPMG, LLP, rising through the organization to the role of Director, Transaction & Restructuring



Verastem, Inc. [BOSTON] (NASDAQ: VSTM) announced the appointment of Julie B. Feder as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Feder joins Verastem from the Clinton Health Access Initiative, Inc. (CHAI), where she served as Chief Financial Officer for six years. Prior to joining CHAI, Ms. Feder spent three years at Genzyme Corporation, first as Vice President of Internal Audit and also as Finance Integration Leader. Ms. Feder began her career at Deloitte & Touche LLP, where she was Senior Manager of Audit, Consulting and Enterprise Risk Services.



IFG Companies [CHICAGO] announced the addition of Joseph P. Hoffmann as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hoffmann began his career at Arthur Andersen, LLP in Dallas, Texas. Joe then assumed greater levels of responsibility in finance positions within KPMG, Aon, PLC and most recently Ryan Specialty Group, LLC, where he spent the last six years in various national and international capacities.



ITC Holdings Corp. [NOVI, Mich.] announced that Gretchen Holloway has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer for ITC Holdings Corp. Ms. Holloway previously served as vice president, Finance and Treasurer. Prior to joining ITC, Holloway held various finance positions at CMS Energy and served as a financial consultant at Arthur Andersen. Ms. Holloway is a member of the Audit Committee for the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation.



Avery Dennison Corporation [GLENDALE, Calif.] (NYSE: AVY) announced the appointment of Gregory S. Lovins to senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Lovins has served as the company’s vice president and interim chief financial officer since March 2017 and has also been the company’s treasurer since August 2016. He has more than 20 years of experience with Avery Dennison, having served in various positions of increasing responsibility across the company, including global finance leadership for what is now the Label and Graphic Materials segment.



Health New England [SPRINGFIELD, Mass.] announced the recent appointment of Steven Sigal as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Health New England, Sigal was Chief Financial Officer at Access Health CT. Sigal’s career also includes more than 17 years at Aetna Inc. where he served in various leadership roles in financial management, including head of finance transformation, vice president and director of internal audit, chief financial officer for consumer markets, Northeast regions financial officer and chief financial officer of specialty health. Prior to working for Aetna Inc., Sigal worked for The Travelers, Inc. and PricewaterhouseCoopers.



AAR [WOOD DALE, Ill.] (NYSE: AIR) announced that Michael D. Milligan was appointed Chief Financial Officer. Milligan spent the last 16 years as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with NES Rental Holdings, Inc. He previously served 14 years at Pricewaterhouse Coopers.



Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. [HONOLULU] (NYSE: ALEX) announced James E. Mead has been named chief financial officer. Mead succeeds Paul K. Ito, who will continue as senior vice president, finance and treasurer of A&B through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. Jim Mead most recently served as chief financial officer for SL Green Realty Corporation, from late 2010 to early 2015. Prior to joining SL Green, Mead served as CFO of Strategic Hotels & Resorts (2004-2010) and Irvine Company Apartment Communities (1996-1999), and held executive positions with Irvine Company and JP Morgan.



Pope Resources [POULSBO, Wash.] (NASDAQ: POPE) announced that Chief Financial Officer John D. Lamb is leaving the Partnership to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Lamb has served as the Partnership’s principal financial officer since April 20, 2015. The Partnership will promote Daemon P. Repp to the role of principal financial officer with the title of Director of Finance. Mr. Repp’s previous role with the Partnership was as a Portfolio Manager.



Cingulate Therapeutics, LLC [KANSAS CITY, Kan.] announced the appointment of Louis G. Van Horn to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Prior to Cingulate, Mr. Van Horn was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for eleven years with Store Financial Services, LLC. Prior to Store Financial, he was Vice President & Comptroller (Chief Accounting Officer) for Kansas City Southern, for sixteen years. Earlier in his career, he worked in finance and accounting roles with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Shell Oil Company, Yellow Freight Systems and Tarsus CFO.



Valley Presbyterian Hospital [VAN NUYS, Calif.] welcomes Janice Klostermeier as its new Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. Previously, Ms. Klostermeier served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, located in Los Angeles. She also served in financial executive positions with Emergency Medical Associates in New York and with Texas Regional Medical Center, Valley Baptist Health Center, Parkland Health and Hospital System and the Cook Children’s Health Care Systems, all within the state of Texas.



Arxan Technologies [SAN FRANCISCO, CA] announced the appointment of Dick Davidson as CFO. Prior to Arxan, Davidson was CFO of Solera North America. Before that, he was a CFO for a wide range of companies, including the IBM Consumer Division, inCode Telecom Group, Kintera Inc. and SmartDrive Systems.



ENSERVCO Corporation [DENVER, CO] (NYSE MKT: ENSV) announced the appointment of Tucker Franciscus as Chief Financial Officer. Franciscus replaces Bob Devers, who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Franciscus was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Tracker Resource Development III. Prior to that he was Chief Financial Officer and corporate strategic advisor with N.A. Petroleum Company. Previous executive assignments include Bluegate Creek II Energy Partnership and PYR Energy Corporation. Franciscus has extensive experience in corporate finance that includes executive assignments with Deutsche Bank Alex. Brown, J.P. Morgan & Company, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Co. He began his business career as an analyst and business development specialist with Snyder Oil Corporation and Interenergy Corporation. Franciscus served in numerous active and reserve duty assignments with the U.S. Army for over 15 years, retiring in 2006 with the rank of Major.



Analogic Corporation [PEABODY, Mass.] (NASDAQ: ALOG) announced that Michael Bourque has been appointed senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer. He replaces Mark Frost, who will be leaving the company. Mike Bourque joined Analogic in 2014 as vice president and corporate controller. He also served as the Company’s interim chief financial officer from April through November 2015. Before joining Analogic, Mike held a number of key financial leadership roles in both private and public multinational companies, most recently as vice president of finance and corporate controller at Axcelis Technologies. Before Axcelis he was director of corporate accounting at Charles River Laboratories and earlier in his career he held various positions of increasing responsibility in the audit practice at Ernst & Young, LLP.

