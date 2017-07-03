TreasuryXpress today announced the appointment of Thierry Miskaoui as Vice President of Strategy and Operations

Journal quotidien finance & innovation
TreasuryXpress, the global leader in frictionless and on-demand treasury management solutions today announced the appointment of Thierry Miskaoui as Vice President of Strategy and Operations.



As Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Miskaoui will be responsible for overseeing the areas of strategy, operations, and business development. An expert in bank connectivity and multi-instrument messaging, Miskaoui will play a key role in TreasuryXpress’ continued investment in delivering “smart” bank connectivity and payment experiences.

“The opportunity that TreasuryXpress has to lead the treasury space into the digital and on-demand solution age is incredible,” says Anis Rahal, CEO and Founder of TreasuryXpress. “The momentum we have in our business is undeniable and with the addition of Thierry to our leadership team, I’m extremely confident we will continue to set the pace for innovation within the treasury industry, and deliver solutions that will once and for all eliminate the barriers to automation for treasury teams.”

Created with the goal of removing time constraints and resource-draining challenges traditionally associated with treasury automation, TreasuryXpress has delivered the most versatile and cost-effective treasury management solution portfolio to the market. Over 100 treasury teams worldwide, use TreasuryXpress to achieve enterprise-level cash visibility and forecasting, liquidity management, bank connectivity, secure payments workflow, and automated custom reporting. Recent advancements made by the firm are in the areas of on-demand technology and frictionless implementation experiences. With the 2016 launch of the TreasuryXpress online store, clients can directly purchase a la carte and self-service treasury modules and APIs. One such API, Payments+, automatically validates and converts ERP payment files into bank-ready ISO20022 Customer Initiation message payments.

"TreasuryXpress has grown phenomenally in the past year and I am thrilled to be joining such a visionary organization," adds Thierry Miskaoui. "Anis and the team have indisputably set the treasury and payments industry on the path to transformation and I look forward to helping TreasuryXpress continue to increase its footprint worldwide."

With over 15 years of SWIFT-specific experience, Miskaoui joins TreasuryXpress with nearly two decades of practitioner and bank connectivity expertise. Thierry began his career in treasury as an Assistant Treasurer at AXA Banque and has since evolved his career in treasury across the areas of payments and technology.

ABOUT TREASURYXPRESS
TreasuryXpress, a global FinTech provider, was created with one simple aim – to give all companies powerful, cost-effective, and easy-to-implement Treasury Management capabilities that empower them to be able to work smarter!
Our solutions centralize more than 10,000 bank accounts daily and process electronic payments for over 7 billion USD each year. Our rapid time-to-market and diverse hosting options make it easy for treasuries to do business with us. From solution development to delivery and service, our teams actively engage with customers regularly and proactively. The result? TreasuryXpress is able to provide simply better, more innovative solutions that solve real business problems.
treasuryxpress.com

Lundi 3 Juillet 2017
