Smith Micro Appoints Tim Huffmyer as New Chief Financial Officer

“Tim is a proven operational leader who brings extensive background in financial planning and analysis, as well as valuable enterprise technology sector expertise,” said William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro Software. “We are excited to welcome him as our new CFO as we look to Smith Micro’s next phase of development and growth.”



Huffmyer served as CFO of Black Box Network Services since 2012, and previously held several positions within the company reflecting a series of promotions that include Director of Finance and Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Black Box in 2003, Huffmyer served in various financial leadership and accounting roles at Ernst & Young, PrintCafe, Inc., CoManage Corporation and ITPI Staffing.



Mr. Huffmyer will succeed Steven Yasbek, who has served as Smith Micro’s Chief Financial Officer since 2014, who has concurrrently resigned to pursue other interests.



Mr. Smith added, “I want to thank Ziggy for his many contributions to Smith Micro since joining the company in 2008. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors.”



About Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Smith Micro develops software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience, providing solutions to some of the leading wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses around the world. From optimizing wireless networks to uncovering customer experience insights, and from streamlining Wi-Fi access to ensuring family safety, our solutions enrich today’s connected lifestyles while creating new opportunities to engage consumers via smartphones. Our portfolio also includes a wide range of products for creating, sharing and monetizing rich content, such as visual messaging, video streaming, and 2D/3D graphics applications.



Smith Micro Software, Inc.

smithmicro.com

