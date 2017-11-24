Ripple Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer Ron Will

In order to help the company continue to grow, Ripple has appointed Ron Will as the new chief financial officer.



Will offers a wealth of experience in the finance space. Will joins Ripple’s management team following nearly 30 years as a senior financial executive and investment banker. Will has successfully scaled established and early stage companies and he most recently served as CFO of TubeMogul, leading to their acquisition by Adobe this past year.



Read the following Q&A to learn what attracted Will to Ripple and what he hopes to achieve in his new role.



Ripple: What brought you to Ripple?



Ron Will: Blockchain technology and digital assets are a fascinating space, as well as the capital markets and corporate finance complexities and nuances around Ripple and XRP. But, most of all,



Ripple’s overall mission and vision resonate with me. I’ve worked in treasury and in financial institutions, and the ability to be at an early stage startup that’s reshaping how cross-border payments are executed is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.



I’ve seen, first-hand, the importance of a frictionless experience to move money globally — particularly eliminating the delays, lack of transparency and cost while working in coordination with financial institutions and regulators.



Ripple: What are you looking forward to the most?



RW: I’m looking forward to working with Ripple leadership and the rest of the team, which has an impressive bench of talent.



I’ve worked with a few members of the senior management team in the past. I have a high level of respect for Brad Garlinghouse and Eric van Miltenburg.



I’m also looking forward to the creative ways Ripple can use XRP to accelerate RippleNet. The fact that it’s the only enterprise-grade digital asset that’s best suited for institutional use, makes it a differentiator in the market.



Ripple: List some of your most notable achievements in your career?



RW: Over the course of my career, I’ve built multiple, successful finance teams at various startups — most notably at Yahoo! and BrightRoll.



BrightRoll was a classic startup — I started as CFO when they were around 100 employees and had the opportunity to build the team and infrastructure from the ground up.



We had to focus on everything from scale and infrastructure to what was the right resource allocation, KPIs, pricing, and fund raising. It was an extremely rewarding opportunity to be part of scaling the organization to over $200 million in revenue and nearly 500 people globally, and help negotiate the sale of the company for $640 million.



Prior to that, I served as a senior member of Yahoo!’s corporate finance and treasury group. I led capital markets activities and built out a world-class team in treasury operations, risk management and investment management.



I had the opportunity to work on over a dozen acquisitions, initiate one of the earliest and largest share repurchase programs in Silicon Valley, navigate a treasury group through the 2008 market downturn, as well as build out much of the foreign exchange hedging infrastructure.



Ripple: How will your role help Ripple transform global payments?



RW: When working with financial institutions, the expectations to deliver a great product and experience are much higher.Luckily, Ripple has already made significant investments in infrastructure, process and great personnel. Ripple has a demanding customer base, and I look forward to helping the team continue to raise the bar to deliver on the company mission — to remove friction from global payments.



Ripple also added a new member to the board of directors.



Source: ripple.com



