Mitratech unveils expansion of eCounsel

eCounsel allows legal teams to be in complete control of their legal operations, delivering integrated matter management, e-Billing, and spend management with robust reporting and a comprehensive document management system.



For the first time, corporate legal departments will be able to take advantage of real-time e-Billing analytics. The integration of Viewabill with eCounsel enables organizations to significantly drive legal spend savings. And, legal departments will also benefit from increased efficiency and productivity with the next-generation Microsoft Office® integration, called Mitratech Office Link.



Viewabill provides corporate legal teams real-time insight into their law firms' activities and time entries through web and mobile app access by integrating with law firm time and billing systems. With the integration of eCounsel and Viewabill, corporate legal departments can now leverage real-time law firm time entries to facilitate collaboration, improve relationships, and optimize legal spend. Only Mitratech's legal management solutions provide access to law firm time entries against your matters prior to the invoice being created. Legal teams are now empowered to track, understand, and communicate with their law firms, and with notifications and integrated reporting it makes it even easier to stay informed.



Mitratech Office Link dramatically increases user adoption and advances the functionality that has been core to eCounsel. It enables the most common and repetitive matter management tasks to be performed seamlessly where lawyers and their legal staff are spending most of their time - within Microsoft Outlook®and Microsoft Office® tools. With Mitratech Office Link, users can view matter summary pages, easily review invoices, including approval/rejection workflow, and take advantage of bi-directional calendaring - all within Microsoft Outlook®.



This release is the result of input from a working group of over 20 eCounsel clients who helped to shape the direction of the features and functionality. T-Mobile's Senior Manager of Legal Operations, Winston Yeung, was part of that working group and commented: "The relationship we have built with Mitratech and the eCounsel product team has been invaluable to our success as a legal department. From participating in working groups, to contributing to their long-term roadmap, to the ability to streamline our legal operations with technology by our side, eCounsel has allowed us to lead the charge as innovators in our space."



"Our approach to innovation is driven by our unmatched experience and knowledge of the legal function, our tight partnership with our clients, and the desire to enable our clients to advance their legal operations function," said Mitratech CEO, Jason Parkman. "Mitratech is committed to investing in innovation and this eCounsel release is a great example."



Microsoft Office and Outlook are registered trademarks of Microsoft Corporation in the United States.



