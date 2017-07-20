Journal quotidien finance-innovation daily news
La solution de paiements Point to Point Encryption (P2PE) d’ACI Worldwide obtient la conformité PCI


ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ : ACIW), leader international dans la fourniture de solutions de paiements électroniques et bancaires en temps réel, annonce aujourd'hui que sa solution P2PE (Point-to-Point Encryption) a été validée selon les normes norme de sécurité de l'industrie des cartes de paiement (PCI). La solution P2PE, qui fait partie de la plate-forme UP Merchant Payments d'ACI, a répondu aux critères rigoureux définis pour la norme de sécurité de l'industrie des cartes de paiement. La validation, qui a été menée par Coalfire, un évaluateur de sécurité qualifié PCI indépendant (QSA), conclut que "ACI offre une solution flexible, évolutive et sécurisée qui peut être utilisée par les commerçants pour réduire les risques de failles et diminuer le poids des efforts de conformité de PCI DSS".



ACI Achieves PCI Compliance Validation for its Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Card Payments Solution

Part of the UP Merchant Payments platform, ACI’s validated P2PE solution enhances data security and enables cost savings for merchants

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time electronic payment and banking solutions, announced today that its Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution, part of the UP Merchant Payments platform, has been independently validated to meet the Payment Card Industry (PCI) P2PE Solution standard.

ACI’s P2PE solution has met the rigorous controls defined for the protection of payment card data. The validation, which was conducted by Coalfire, an Independent PCI Qualified Security Assessor (QSA), concludes that “ACI offers a flexible, scalable and secure solution that can be used by merchants to reduce risk of a breach and lessen the burdens of PCI DSS compliance efforts.”

As a data security encryption technique, P2PE helps to considerably increase data security for consumers and merchants. It protects cardholder data by converting a consumer’s confidential credit or debit card data into indecipherable codes when the card is read by the payment terminal.

Andrew Quartermaine, vice president, SaaS solutions, ACI Worldwide comments:
“ACI is proud to have achieved the PCI compliance validation for its P2PE card payments solution. Merchants continue to come under intense scrutiny from their acquirers and other stakeholders. The solution not only enhances data security for our merchant customers, but also drives considerable cost savings as it dramatically reduces the time and money merchants must spend on the required annual assessment under the PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)”.

“We have now started the production roll-out of ACI’s PCI-listed P2PE solution for a number of our UP Merchant Payments clients who will benefit from even higher levels of reliability, security and data privacy.”

Ted Keniston, managing principal, P2PE, Coalfire comments:
“Coalfire is proud to have partnered with ACI to validate their P2PE solution. The process is rigorous and goes through several phases of analysis, testing and validation by our P2PE certified experts. Achieving validation will offer ACI clients the opportunity to reduce their PCI compliance burdens, while also providing them with the confidence of much higher levels of security and protection for their transactions.”

About Coalfire
Coalfire is the trusted leader in cybersecurity risk management and compliance services. Coalfire integrates advisory and technical assessments and recommendations to the corporate directors, executives, boards, and IT organisations for global brands and organisations in the technology, cloud, healthcare, retail, payments, government and financial industries. Coalfire’s approach addresses each businesses’ specific vulnerability challenges, developing a long-term strategy to prevent security breaches and data theft.
Coalfire.com

About ACI Worldwide
ACI Worldwide, the Universal Payments (UP) company, powers electronic payments for more than 5,100 organisations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries as well as thousands of global merchants rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organisations utilise our electronic bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software and SaaS-based solutions, we deliver real-time, immediate payments capabilities and enable the industry’s most complete omni-channel payments experience.
aciworldwide.com

Jeudi 20 Juillet 2017
