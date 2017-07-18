Journal quotidien finance-innovation daily news
Jeff Dern Wins CFO of the Year Award


PRIDE Industries (PRIDE), a nonprofit social enterprise providing service needs to businesses and government agencies nationwide while creating meaningful jobs for people with disabilities, today announced that Jeff Dern was named Sacramento Business Journal’s 2017 CFO of the Year, in the Nonprofit category.



"Jeff plays a significant role at PRIDE. His financial acumen coupled with his leadership abilities touch all aspects of PRIDE,” said Michael Ziegler, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “The recognition is well deserved. Jeff has a savvy business mind, coupled with a passion for PRIDE's mission to create jobs for people with disabilities -- a dynamic combination."

As PRIDE’s CFO, Dern is responsible for all accounting and financial matters for the organization, along with Legal, Risk Management, Compliance and Internal Audit functions. Dern plays a key role on PRIDE's executive team contributing to the company's strategic direction and advancing the social mission to create jobs for people with disabilities.

"I love being a part of PRIDE's mission to employ people with disabilities. The mission-driven purpose behind the work we do and the camaraderie of the PRIDE family makes my work extremely rewarding and enjoyable,” said Jeff Dern, CFO of PRIDE Industries. “The award is truly a reflection of our accomplished team and PRIDE's overall success. It is an honor to represent PRIDE in receiving this recognition."

Dern has more than 18 years of domestic and international experience in accounting, finance and audit roles. With an extensive background in corporate finance, treasury, financial planning and analysis, regulatory reporting, board relations, and strategic planning, Dern joined PRIDE in 2008 as a Controller. In 2014, he was promoted to VP of Finance. In 2016, he was promoted to Chief Financial Officer of PRIDE Industries.

About PRIDE Industries:
PRIDE Industries is a nonprofit organization and recognized service provider meeting the manufacturing, supply chain, logistics and facilities service needs of public and private entities while creating meaningful jobs for people with disabilities. Operating in 14 states and the nation’s capital, PRIDE employs and serves more than 5,600 individuals.
prideindustries.com

Mardi 18 Juillet 2017
