Hanse Orga Group and BNP Paribas announce partnership

“We are very excited to have found a reliable and productive partner in BNP Paribas and look forward to using synergies in different departments of our businesses”, explains Stephan Benkendorf, Chief Domestic Officer at Hanse Orga Group. Both partners aim to exchange their knowledge and insight into the financial automation chain value chain and foster cooperation in their marketing and event departments.



“We are looking forward to this new cooperation to ensure our joint corporate clients a smooth implementation not just in Germany but also abroad”, says Andrej Ankerst, Head of Cash Management Germany & Austria at BNP Paribas.



“We plan to enable our staff to visit each other’s in-house events. BNP Paribas has therefore already been visiting our User Meeting this year and we will participate at BNPs Cash Management University event in Paris in exchange”, says Benkendorf.



Both partners also want to collaborate with selected products in their respective sales departments.



“We believe that this is a great opportunity to work together on our joined success and hope for a long and productive partnership”, concludes Benkendorf.



About Hanse Orga Group

Founded in Hamburg (Germany) in 1984, Hanse Orga Group is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the automation of finance processes. More than 1,600 renowned clients worldwide already trust the high quality products and optimize their procedures in the areas of credit and receivables management, payments, bank account management, bank fee analysis, cash application, cash management, liquidity planning, treasury and working capital management. The solutions are configurable and thus ideal for companies of all sizes – from medium-sized company to global player – and all industry sectors. Hanse Orga Group pursues a dual product strategy and offers SAP-integrated solutions as well as web-based products which can be installed with different Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems. In 2015, the SAP-embedded portfolio received the TMI Award for Innovation & Excellence as “Best ERP Based Software”. The integration of the software family FS² with the SAP application S/4HANA was officially certified by SAP in 2016. Hanse Orga Group unites the entities Hanse Orga, SOPLEX, SymQ and cogon under one umbrella providing a unique and comprehensive offering along the Financial Value Chain.



About BNP Paribas in Germany

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 74 countries, with more than 192,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The BNP Paribas Group has been active in Germany since 1947 and has successfully positioned itself on the market with thirteen companies. Private customers, companies and institutions are looked after by roughly 5,000 employees in all relevant economic regions all over the country. The wide-ranging products and services offered by BNP Paribas are almost identical to that of an universal bank.

