Halliburton Names Christopher (Chris) Weber New Chief Financial Officer

Weber has more than 20 years of experience in the energy industry; holding key roles in finance, strategic planning, corporate development and operations. Previously, Weber served as the vice president and treasurer of Ensco plc, one of the world’s largest offshore drilling companies, where he led the company’s global Treasury and Risk Management functions. He joined Ensco following the acquisition of Pride International, where he spent five years in various management positions with increasing responsibility. Prior to Pride, Weber worked with The Boston Consulting Group advising oil and gas and electric utility companies on strategic, financial and operational issues, in both Houston and London.



Weber holds an MBA in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an undergraduate degree in economics and English literature from Vanderbilt University, where he graduated magna cum laude.



“We are excited to have Chris join Halliburton. He complements our strong returns-focused culture, and we believe his impressive reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our financial strategy,” said Jeff Miller, president and CEO of Halliburton. “His skillset fits well with the strength of our existing Finance organization and his broad range of capabilities will complement our experienced management team as we continue to deliver industry leading returns to our shareholders.”



“I want to thank Halliburton General Counsel Robb Voyles for leading both our law department and finance team as interim CFO over the past four months,” added Miller. “Taking on these dual roles was no easy task. His relentless efforts and dedication provided a seamless transition for which we are grateful.”



