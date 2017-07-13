Exact acquires Dutch competitor Reeleezee

All product lines will be developed further independently of each other. The technical teams of Reeleezee and Exact will collaborate on areas such as Machine Learning, blockchain and Standard Business Reporting (SBR). In addition, Exact will start offering Cashr, the cash register solution of Reeleezee, to its customers in combination with Exact’s own cloud portfolio.



Both organizations develop software and services to successfully support the daily business of SMEs and sole traders. Enabling efficient collaboration between entrepreneur and accountant is an important element in this approach. In the Netherlands over 325,000 companies rely on Exact Online and Reeleezee, while more than half of all accountancy firms work with the solutions.



Erik van der Meijden, CEO Exact, says: “Combining the technological knowhow of Exact and Reeleezee, two frontrunners in the Dutch market, is great news for entrepreneurs and accountants. We enable businesses to act with confidence and clarity to achieve today’s goals and tomorrow’s ambitions. Among other things, we do this by realizing a digital business platform to help entrepreneurs tackle business issues like finding new customers and getting access to funding and specialist knowledge through a fully digitized process.”



“We are enthusiastic about further developing our products and creating even better and more autonomous accounting and cash register software in collaboration with Exact. By increasing the investments in advanced cloud software we enable accountants to better service entrepreneurs, who from an administration point of view are more at ease and in control”, added Wilko Stronks, general manager Reeleezee.



About Reeleezee

Reeleezee (RealEasy) was founded in 2001 to build cloud accounting software supported by an exceptional ease of use. Reeleezee employs 50 people at their office in Breukelen, the Netherlands.

Over 28.000 companies in the Netherlands rely on the software of Reeleezee. Next to cloud accounting they offer a successful POS cash register system named Cashr.

