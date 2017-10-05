Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 29, 2017

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: CWL) announced the appointment of Chris Beck as chief operating and financial officer of the firm. Mr. Beck joined Caldwell in early 2013 as chief financial officer and corporate secretary. Prior to joining Caldwell Partners in 2013, Mr. Beck was chief financial officer, treasurer and corporate secretary of BirdDog. From 2000-2007, Mr. Beck was chief financial officer at Highland Partners, a global executive search firm and a division of the public company Hudson Highland Group (formerly part of TMP/Monster Worldwide). From 1996-2000, he held various controller, financial function and M&A roles, culminating in chief financial officer at Alper Ink Group. He began his career in 1992 at Deloitte in the audit practice.



Aida Minerals Corp. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: AMC) announced the appointment of David Alexander. Mr. Alexander’s past achievements include his role as the CFO of Arakis Energy Corporation. Arakis was subsequently sold to Talisman Energy. David was also CFO of Laminco Resources Ltd. (name changed to Zaruma Resources Ltd.).



Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) [TORONTO] announced Michael Tolensky as its new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his appointment to TRCA’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer position in January 2016, Michael was a Senior Manager at PwC. Michael replaces his predecessor Rocco Sgambelluri, who will step down as CFO after a 36-year career at TRCA.