Journal quotidien finance-innovation daily news
Financial Year Financial Year
http://www.finyear.com

Journal quotidien Finyear : finance-innovation all the year
 
 
 
 
              



Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 29, 2017


Tracking CFO Movement Across Canada.



articles liés
The Caldwell Partners International Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: CWL) announced the appointment of Chris Beck as chief operating and financial officer of the firm. Mr. Beck joined Caldwell in early 2013 as chief financial officer and corporate secretary. Prior to joining Caldwell Partners in 2013, Mr. Beck was chief financial officer, treasurer and corporate secretary of BirdDog. From 2000-2007, Mr. Beck was chief financial officer at Highland Partners, a global executive search firm and a division of the public company Hudson Highland Group (formerly part of TMP/Monster Worldwide). From 1996-2000, he held various controller, financial function and M&A roles, culminating in chief financial officer at Alper Ink Group. He began his career in 1992 at Deloitte in the audit practice.

Aida Minerals Corp. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: AMC) announced the appointment of David Alexander. Mr. Alexander’s past achievements include his role as the CFO of Arakis Energy Corporation. Arakis was subsequently sold to Talisman Energy. David was also CFO of Laminco Resources Ltd. (name changed to Zaruma Resources Ltd.).

Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) [TORONTO] announced Michael Tolensky as its new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his appointment to TRCA’s Deputy Chief Financial Officer position in January 2016, Michael was a Senior Manager at PwC. Michael replaces his predecessor Rocco Sgambelluri, who will step down as CFO after a 36-year career at TRCA.

 
Samuel Dergel - The CFO Expert.
 
Should you have any CFO Moves to report, please email us.
cfomoves@dergelcfo.com
 
 

Les médias du groupe Finyear

Lisez gratuitement :

FINYEAR

Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.

Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer

Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine

Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear

BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS

Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.

Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer

Jeudi 5 Octobre 2017
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Les derniers articles publiés sur Finyear
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
évènements
Lettres métiers
Livres Blancs
Blockchain Daily News
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2016 - Finance & Innovation all the Year - 2016. ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.