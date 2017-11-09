Canada | CFO Moves – week ending - October 20, 27 - November 3, 2017

CFO Moves – week ending November 3, 2017



Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) [TORONTO] announced that Ian Clarke has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the GTAA. Mr. Clarke had been serving as the GTAA’s interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) since April 10, 2017. Prior to taking on this role, Mr. Clarke had served as a Director of the GTAA since 2012, including as a member and Chair of its Audit Committee. Mr. Clarke was Executive Vice President (VP), CFO and Business Development at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment Ltd. (MLSE) until his retirement on December 31, 2016. Mr. Clarke commenced his 26-year career at MLSE as the Controller, assuming progressively more senior positions, including VP, Finance and Administration, Senior VP and CFO.



Sage Gold Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: SGX) announced the appointment of Michael Farrant as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Farrant brings over 20 years of experience with both major and junior gold mining companies providing executive and financial leadership as CEO, CFO and Treasurer. David McDonald will be stepping down as CFO and will continue working as a consultant to Sage and other junior mining companies.



First Global Data [TORONTO] announced the resignation of its CFO, Vicki Ringelberg.



Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: JUB) announced the appointment of Sonia Agustina as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Agustina began her career in the public market sector as an auditor and was a former Manager of Assurance and Advisory at Collins Barrow Toronto LLP. Prior to joining Jubilee Gold, Ms. Agustina held senior level positions for several publicly-held and private companies.



CFO Moves – week ending October 27, 2017



Loop Industries, Inc. [MONTREAL] (OTCQB: LLPP) announced that Frank Zitella will become its new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Jennifer Rhee. Mr. Zitella will assume the role in early November 2017. Mr. Zitella has been the Vice President and CFO of DST Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of DST Systems, Inc. for 10 years. Prior to that, Mr. Zitella spent 8 years at International Financial Data Services as their VP and CFO. Mr. Zitella also spent four years as a Senior Manager with Pricewaterhousecoopers, two years as a Senior Internal Auditor at Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd., as well as 3 years with KPMG.



Nutritional High International Inc. [TORONTO] (CSE: EAT, OTCQB: SPLIF) announced the appointment of Sonia Agustina as its Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Agustina began her career in the public market sector as an auditor and was a former Manager of Assurance and Advisory at Collins Barrow Toronto LLP. Prior to joining Nutritional High, Ms. Agustina held senior level positions for several publicly-held and private companies. Ms. Agustina served as Nutritional High’s Assistant Chief Financial Officer since February 2017 until her appointment as Chief Financial Officer. As CFO, Ms. Agustina replaces Amy Stephenson as the Company’s CFO.



Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation [TORONTO] (TSX: AI) announced that Jeffrey Sherman, chief financial officer, will be leaving the company effective January 1, 2018. Atrium announced the appointment of Jennifer Scoffield as chief financial officer, effective January 1, 2018. Scoffield joined Atrium in September, 2015 and was promoted to VP Finance in December 2016.



High Hampton Holdings Corp. [TORONTO] (CSE: HC) announced that it has appointed Fiona Fitzmaurice as Chief Financial Officer. Fiona is currently CFO of Enforcer Gold Corp. and acted previously as financial controller for Noront Resources Ltd. Prior to joining Noront, Fiona acted as a senior accountant and controller for both private and publicly listed junior companies. Fitzmaurice replaces Rukie Liyanage who has stepped down from his position of CFO to pursue other ventures.



CFO Moves – week ending October 20, 2017



Celestica Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: CLS, NYSE: CLS) announced the appointment of Mandeep Chawla as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Chawla has been Celestica’s interim CFO since June and was appointed following a search process that included both external and internal candidates. Since joining Celestica in 2010, Mr. Chawla has held progressively senior roles in the organization, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining Celestica, he held finance positions with MDS Inc, Tyco International, and General Electric.



Spectral Medical Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: EDT) announced that Tony Businskas will be retiring as the Executive Vice President and CFO of the Company on January 31, 2018, after 12 years of service to the Company. Tony joined Spectral in 2005 from his role as a senior VP and CFO for MDS Pharma Services and quickly became an important and key member of the senior management team.



Blackbird Energy Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: BBI) announced the appointment of Karen Minton as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Prior to her appointment as Chief Financial Officer at Blackbird, Ms. Minton was Chief Financial Officer of Lighthouse Oil & Gas. Previously she was Corporate Controller of Equal Energy Ltd.; Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Dynetek Industries Ltd. Ron Schmitz will step down as Blackbird’s Interim Chief Financial Officer and will continue to serve on Blackbird’s Board of Directors.



Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: MON) announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Antonia Chapman, has resigned. Montero has appointed Sheri Rempel as an Interim CFO. Ms. Rempel has more than 30 years of accounting and financial management experience. Ms. Rempel started her career with public companies in 2001 and currently provides senior financial and advisory services to Canadian private and public corporations, acting in officer or controller capacities.



PPX Mining Corp. [Vancouver] announced the appointemont of Meri Verli as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining PPX, Meri was Senior Vice President – Finance and Treasury at Kirkland Lake Gold. Meri also worked with Lakeshore Gold for nine years prior to their consolidation with Tahoe Resources in 2016. Meri served as Vice President – Finance at Lakeshore. Meri worked for KPMG from 1997 until 2007.



TriMetals Mining Inc. [Vancouver] (TSX: TMI, OTCQX: TMIAF) announced the appointment of Rebecca Moriarty as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mrs. Moriarty is a Senior Consultant at Malaspina Consultants Inc. She is currently the CFO of a number of mineral exploration companies. Prior to joining Malaspina, Mrs. Moriarty was a manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mrs. Moriarty appointment comes with the resignation of Matias Herrero who has accepted a position in another company.



Adventus Zinc Corporation [TORONTO] (TSX-V: ADZN) announced the hiring of Frances Kwong as its VP, Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. She has over 10 years of experience in the mining sector and acted as CFO for Vaaldiam Mining Inc. and as consultant for a mine fund.

