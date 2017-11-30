Canada | CFO Moves – week ending November 24, 2017

IGM Financial Inc. [WINNIPEG, MANITOBA] (TSX: IGM) announced the succession plan for Kevin Regan, Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer who has communicated his intention to retire on January 1, 2018 following a 31 year career with IGM Financial and Investors Group. In conjunction with Mr. Regan’s upcoming retirement, the company has announced that Luke Gould, currently Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer for both Investors Group and Mackenzie Investments, has been appointed Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of IGM Financial effective January 1, 2018. Mr. Gould joined Investors Group in 1997 and held a number of roles prior to becoming Vice President and Treasurer of IGM Financial in 2005. He was appointed Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Investors Group in 2012 and Chief Financial Officer of Mackenzie Investments in 2013, and has also been responsible for the IGM Financial shared service functions of financial reporting, risk management and taxation over this time.



TerraVest Capital Inc. [VEGREVILLE, AB] (TSX: TVK) announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Sebastien Provost.



Cervus Equipment Corporation [CALGARY] (TSX: CERV) announced that at the end of 2017, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Randy Muth will retire after nearly 13 years with Cervus. Adam Lowther, currently Director of Finance at Cervus, will be promoted to CFO effective January 1, 2018. Shortly after joining Cervus in 2013, Adam played a key role in the 20 dealership acquisitions the Company completed in 2014, and as Director of Finance, Adam led Cervus’ forecasting, treasury, internal controls, and financial reporting activities. Prior to joining Cervus, Adam specialized in transaction advisory and valuation, both in the private sector and public practice.



Aintree Resources Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: AIN) announced that Steven Krause has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Krause is the president and a director of Avisar Chartered Professional Accountants. Mr. Krause is also the CFO of Bear Creek Mining Corporation. Mr. Krause is also the former chairman of Luna Gold.



Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc. [VICTORIA, B.C.] (TSX-V: EMH, OTCQX: EMHTF) announced the appointment of Robert C. Hill as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Sandy Pratt resigned as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other opportunities. Prior to joining Emerald, Mr. Hill was the Chief Financial Officer of Tokyo-based Minkabu. Before that, he held financial leadership positions at Haywood Securities in Vancouver, and Vignette Corp. and Trilogy Software in Austin, Texas.

