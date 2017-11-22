Canada | CFO Moves – week ending November 17, 2017

theScore, Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: SCR) announced that Tom Hearne, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the Company, effective January 26, 2018.
NexGen Energy Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX: NXE, NYSE MKT: NXE) announced the appointment of Bruce Sprague as Chief Financial Officer. Bruce Sprague was most recently Partner, Canadian Mining and Metals Sector for Ernst & Young and has over 25 years of experience advising multinational and emerging corporations on business issues in a broad range of countries.
TerrAscend Corp. [TORONTO] (CSE: TER) announced that Roland Nimmo has replaced Rebecca Hudson in the capacity as Interim CFO. Roland is a seasoned financial professional and has been a trusted advisor to numerous decision-makers in some of Canada’s largest, most prominent corporations.
North American Nickel Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: NAN) announced that it has retained Chris Hopkins as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Hopkins has spent most of his career in senior roles with public mining companies, including U.S. Silver, Rio Algom, BHP Billiton, Suncor and several Canadian and international junior mining companies.
Cortex Business Solutions Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: CBX) announced the hiring of Jason Baird as Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Baird most recently served as Vice President Finance, for Trident Exploration Corp. Mr. Baird has previously held executive and senior finance roles at Cheyenne Energy Inc. and Altagas Ltd. Henry Pham will step down as Interim CFO and will continue in his role as Controller.
Nextraction Energy Corp. [Calgary] (NEX: NE.H) announced that Denny Chow has resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
