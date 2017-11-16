Canada | CFO Moves – week ending November 10, 2017

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. [MISSISSAUGA, ON] (TSX: CTX) announced the appointment of Jose DaRocha as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Muneerah Kanji who was Interim CFO.



Euromax Resources Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX: EOX) announced that it has appointed Nikola Gulev as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, replacing Varshan Gokool who has been promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer. Nikola was previously the Company’s Group Accountant. Nikola Gulev joined Euromax as Group Accountant in July 2015. Before joining Euromax, Mr. Gulev worked for two years at KPMG in its bookkeeping practice in Skopje, Macedonia. Prior to this, Nikola had roles in internal audit at a Macedonian bank and at PwC in Skopje.



Qu Biologics Inc. [VANCOUVER] announced that Jennifer Archibald has joined in the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ms. Archibald has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience across a broad range of industries including most recently, 11 years at Cardiome Pharma Corp., a Canadian Nasdaq and TSX-traded pharmaceutical company, where she served as Chief Business Operations Officer (CBOO), and prior to that, as CFO. Prior to joining Cardiome, Ms. Archibald managed the accounting operations at the corporate office of The Jim Pattison Group, the second largest private company in Canada.



Five Star Diamonds Limited [TORONTO] (TSX-V: STAR) announced the appointment of Carmelo Marrelli as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). hool of Business and passed level II of the CFA ® program. Mr. Marrelli is the principal of Marrelli Support Services Inc.



Invictus MD Strategies Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: IMH) announced the appointment of Dylan Easterbrook as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Easterbrook most recently was controller of a publicly traded global fibre optic connectivity solution provider. Prior to that role he was with Ernst & Young.



The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited [CALGARY] (TSX-V: WI) announced the appointment of Stacey Cross as Chief Financial Officer of Western. Stacey was appointed as Western’s Controller earlier this year, having served prior as controller at GlassMasters.



Rupert Resources Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: RUP) announced the appointment of Jeffrey Karoly as Chief Financial Officer. Rob Suttie, the current Chief Financial Officer, will continue to stay involved with the Company. Karoly has worked in the mining sector for over 20 years including 11 years in corporate finance roles with Anglo American on three continents. Since 2008 he has been Chief Financial Officer of several listed junior resource companies including South American Ferro Metals, listed on the ASX in 2010, AIM & TSX-listed Horizonte Minerals (2010 to 2016) and Altus Strategies, listed on AIM in 2017.



Horizon Petroleum Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: HPL) announced the appointment of Matt Janisch to the Board of Directors of the Company, and to the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Janisch has over 30 years of oil and gas and financial experience and was most recently VP Finance and Chief Financial Officer of a large independent Canadian domestic oil & gas producer. Prior to this role, he was Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of an international oil and gas producer. In addition, he has approximately twelve years of investment banking and equity research experience with a Canadian bank owned investment dealer.



Lion One Metals Limited [NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C.] (TSX-V: LIO) announced the appointment of Tony Young as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, replacing Samantha Shorter. Tony Young has over 17 years’ experience in financial roles for mining companies operating in both Canada and Latin America. Mr. Young was most recently the Director of Finance at Red Eagle Mining Corporation. Mr. Young was also the Corporate Controller for Luna Gold Corp. (Trek Mining Inc.). Mr. Young was previously Senior Manager at KPMG LLP.



Kapuskasing Gold Corp. [Vancouver] (TSX-V: KAP) announced the resignation of James (Jim) Fairbairn as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and the appointment of Marco Guidi as CFO of the Company. Mr. Guidi worked with publicly listed junior mining companies, technology companies, and privately-owned and entrepreneurial companies. In 2010, Mr. Guidi transitioned out of public accounting and is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer, Controller and Accountant for a number of public companies. Mr. Fairbairn will remain on the Board of Directors.



Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust [MONTREAL] (TSX-V: GAZ.UN) announced that the Board of Trustees has appointed Kevin Henley as Chief Financial Officer of the Trust. Mr. Henley has been with the Trust since the beginning of 2017. Mr. Henley will succeed Jacques Beaudry, who is retiring from both his Chief Financial Officer and Trustee positions due to health reasons.



