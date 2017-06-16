Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 9, 2017

Aimia Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX: AIM) announced that Chief Financial Officer Tor Lønnum will be leaving the company in September. Aimia appointed Aimia director Roman Doroniuk to act as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective September 5. Doroniuk will remain a member of the Board during this interim period, but will step down from his roles on both the Audit and Human Resources and Compensation committees. Doroniuk has been a member of Aimia’s Board since 2005, and has led the Audit Committee since the company became public. Doroniuk sits on the board of Martinrea International Inc. and acts as the court-appointed special receiver in the matter of the Livent Inc. bankruptcy. He has held past C-suite roles at Magna International Inc., Magna Entertainment Corp., Lions Gate Entertainment, and Alliance Communications Corp., where he was Chief Financial Officer.



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust [TORONTO] (TSX: REI.UN) announced that it has promoted Qi Tang to Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of RioCan. Qi joined RioCan in September of 2016, and has been the Acting CFO since April 3, 2017. Prior to her joining RioCan, Qi held the positions of Vice President, Finance & Accounting for Dream Global REIT, Chief Financial Officer for Symphony Senior Living Inc. and as Vice President, Strategic Planning and Forecasting for Chartwell Retirement Residences.



Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. [CALGARY] (TSX, NYSE: BXE) announced Edward J. Brown, the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance & Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from the Company, effective June 30, 2017, following more than ten years of service with Bellatrix and its predecessors. The company announced that Maxwell (Max) Lof has accepted the position of Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lof expects to join Bellatrix effective July 1, 2017. Most recently, Mr. Lof was the CFO for an energy focused information technology company, and prior thereto, Mr. Lof was co-founder and CFO for both Surge Energy Inc. and Breaker Energy Ltd.



Opsens Inc. [QUEBEC CITY] (TSX: OPS, OTCQX: OPSSF) announced that the Company recruited Robin Villeneuve as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Villeneuve recently worked as Chief Financial Officer of Federal Fleet Services Inc., a private maritime company. Previously, he was Chief Financial Officer of Virginia Mines Inc. from 2008 until its acquisition in 2015. Prior to that, he worked in several strategic financial positions for AbitibiBowater Inc., now known as Produits Forestiers Résolu Inc.



Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: PTG) announced that it has appointed David Toews as its Interim Chief Financial Officer. He has served in several senior positions with TSX-listed companies including as Chief Financial Officer at TSX-listed Leitch Technology Corporation before it was acquired by Harris Corporation in 2005. Most recently, Mr. Toews was CFO at Nightingale Informatix (TSX-V).



Novo Resources Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: NVO) announced that Ronan Sabo-Walsh, former Vice President Finance, has been appointed as its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Corporate Secretary, replacing Herrick Lau, the outgoing CFO and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Sabo-Walsh has been employed by Baron Global Financial Canada Ltd. since 2011 and currently holds the title of Assistant Manager, Corporate Finance.



Lexaria Bioscience Corp. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: LXX, OTCQB: LXRP) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”) announced that it has appointed Allan Spissinger as new acting CFO, Secretary and Treasurer. Allan has managed private businesses for 20 years before joining Lexaria in September 2014 as its corporate controller.

