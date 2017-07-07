Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 23, 2017

Canabo Medical Inc. [VANCOUVER, BC] (TSX VENTURE: CMM, OTCQB: CAMDF) announced it has appointed Garry Stewart as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Canabo, Stewart served as CFO, Vice President Finance at TAR Investments Ltd., including Datarite Ltd. and Atlantic Business Interiors Ltd. Stewart replaces Rob Randall as Chief Financial Officer.
