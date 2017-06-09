Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 2, 2017

TerraVest Capital Inc. [VEGREVILLE, AB] (TSX: TVK) announced the appointment of Sebastien Provost as Chief Financial Officer of TerraVest. Mr. Provost has been with TerraVest since 2016 when he joined the company as Vice President of Finance for Gestion Jerico Inc. Prior to joining TerraVest, Mr. Provost held positions with Laboratoire Dentaire Summum as Director of Finance & Administration and with Intact Insurance as Director of Finance.



Maya Gold & Silver Inc. [BLAINVILLE, QUEBEC] (TSX-V: MYA) announced that Alain Lévesque, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), has resigned from the Company to pursue other personal and professional opportunities.



Mexican Gold Corp. [THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO] (TSX-V: MEX) announced the appointment of Gavin Nelson as Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Vivian Gu who recently accepted an accounting position with another employer.



Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. [CRANBROOK, BRITISH COLUMBIA] (TSX-V: OMM) announced that Andrew Davidson, a current director, will assume the role of CFO and Corporate secretary replacing Glen Diduck as Chief Financial Officer.



Mission Ready Services Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: MRS) announced the appointment of Dong Shim as CFO and Secretary of the Company. Nicolette A. Keith has stepped down as CFO and Secretary of the Company to pursue another professional opportunity. Mr. Shim has served as an audit partner on numerous audit engagements with a mid-size firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he audited various publicly traded companies, primarily focusing on junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, and high-tech industries. As an audit partner, Mr. Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market. Mr. Shim is currently the President of Golden Tree Capital Corp. and SHIM Accounting Corporation with a primary focus on business advisory, corporate consulting and regulatory filings both in the United States and Canada.



Altair Resources Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: AVX) announced the resignation of Robert Naso as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the appointment of Nick DeMare as interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Naso will remain as a director of the Company. Mr. DeMare CPA, CA, is the President and principal of Chase Management Ltd.



GreenSpace Brands Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: JTR) announced the forthcoming departure of Mathew Walsh, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, who will be undertaking a geographical move for personal reasons following the completion of the Company’s fourth quarter results. The Company has identified a well-qualified replacement who the Company expects to announce at a later date. Through the interim period, Cindy Leung, GreenSpace’s Vice President Finance, will be appointed to the position of Interim Chief Financial Officer effective June 22, 2017. Cindy Leung joined GreenSpace in November 2015. Cindy is currently actively involved in managing all the internal finance functions within the Company. Prior to joining GreenSpace, Cindy had over ten years of experience in public accounting, assurance and tax.



