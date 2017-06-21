Journal quotidien finance & innovation
Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 16, 2017


Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX:L) and George Weston Limited (TSX:WN) [TORONTO and BRAMPTON, ON] announced that effective January 1, 2018, Richard Dufresne will be appointed President, , retaining his current CFO responsibilities. Over the next few months, he will transition out of his parallel role as CFO of Loblaw Companies Limited. As part of this transition, Darren Myers will join Loblaw on September 1 as Executive Vice President, Finance, and on January 1, 2018, he will be appointed Chief Financial Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. Darren Myers joins Loblaw from Celestica where he was most recently Executive Vice President and CFO, building on prior finance roles in the organization, and with Bell Canada and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

eQube Gaming Limited [EDMONTON] (TSX-V: EQG) announced the resignation of Michael Kahn as CFO of the Company.

DuSolo Fertilizers Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: DSF) announced that it has appointed Alastair Brownlow as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Brownlow is a senior consultant with Red Fern Consulting Ltd.

Mercredi 21 Juin 2017
