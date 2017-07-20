Canada | CFO Moves – week ending July 14, 2017

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) [TORONTO] announced that Neil Beaumont is joining CPPIB as Senior Managing Director & Chief Financial and Risk Officer on July 24, taking over from Benita Warmbold who will retire on August 31. Neil was most recently Vice President, Finance Minerals America, BHP Billiton.



TeraGo Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: TGO) announced that David Charron has been appointed as its next Chief Financial Officer to be effective on or about September 5, 2017. He is currently serving his remaining term as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary at Redknee Solutions Inc. Prior to his tenure with Redknee, David held senior finance positions with Nortel Networks Corporation and The Descartes Systems Group.



CO2 Solutions Inc. [QUEBEC CITY] (TSX-V: CST) announced that the current Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, Thom Skinner will be retiring from CO2 Solutions. Mr. Skinner, who will continue to assist the Corporation in the role of consultant until December 31, 2017 to ensure a smooth transition, will be succeeded by Jérémie Lavoie. He was formally Chief Financial Officer with Aval Engineering of Calgary, Alberta. Previous to Aval, Mr. Lavoie held other senior finance positions, including Vice President Finance, Alberta for Mattamy Homes, and Senior Divisional Controller at SNC-Lavalin ATP Inc.



Enforcer Gold Corp [TORONTO] (TSX-V: VEIN) announced the appointment of Fiona Fitzmaurice as the Company’s new CFO. Most recently she was the financial controller for Noront Resources Ltd. Prior to joining Noront, Fiona acted as a senior accountant and controller for both private and publicly listed start-up companies. Fitzmaurice replaces Rukie Liyanage who has stepped down from his position of CFO to pursue other ventures.



First Growth Holdings Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: FGH) announced that Valent Chan has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Ting Zhao will serve as the interim acting Chief Financial Officer while the Company searches for a Chief Financial Officer.



