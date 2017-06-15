Journal quotidien finance & innovation
Financial Year Financial Year
http://www.finyear.com

Journal quotidien Finyear : finance & innovation all the year
 
 
 
              



Caliber Announces Jade Leung as Chief Financial Officer


Real Estate Investment Firm Brings in Seasoned Executive with Vast Financial and Operating Expertise to Ensure Investor Value Creation and Path to Public Offering



articles liés
Caliber – The Wealth Development Company today announced Jade Leung as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), reporting to Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Chris Loeffler. A seasoned executive with diverse finance and operational experience within domestic and international growth companies, Mr. Leung, who previously served as Caliber’s Vice President of Finance, assumes his new role on Caliber’s leadership team and will be responsible for corporate financial planning, reporting, operational analysis and optimization, and treasury/risk management across Caliber’s five business units: Investment, Construction & Development, Property Management, Brokerage and Hospitality. The appointment follows Caliber’s corporate succession plan set in 2015 for Mr. Leung to assume responsibilities from Mr. Leland Harty, who remains tightly aligned with the Company by joining its Strategic Advisory Board.

Prior to joining Caliber, Mr. Leung served in several management roles during his fourteen-year tenure with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the international financial services firm, where he led audit and accounting advisory engagements for some of the firm’s top 50 global public and private companies. During that time, he managed domestic and foreign Initial and Secondary Public Offerings helping companies raise over $2 Billion in capital and debt.

According to Loeffler, “With Jade leading the financial strength, governance and transparency, we are well-positioned to bolster both our short and long term goals of greater efficiencies, profitability and growth, particularly as we continue down the strategic path and pursuit of a public offering.”

Since joining Caliber in 2015, Mr. Leung, a Certified Public Accountant, has led the execution and oversight of Caliber’s new financial reporting infrastructure, managed the lengthy external audit process and implemented best practices instrumental for achieving the company’s strategic growth plan.

About Caliber - The Wealth Development Company
Caliber leads the market in providing individual accredited investors and registered investment advisors with well-structured alternatives to traditional investments. The Company builds wealth by forming and managing real estate private equity investments, either through individual assets or multi-asset funds. The Company offers an approachable, full-service investment experience with more than 600 team members working to care for over $250 million (assets under management) in commercial, residential, multi-family, self-storage and hospitality real estate in AZ, NV and AK. Comprised of 5 business units including Investment, Construction & Development, Property Management, Brokerage and Hospitality, Caliber’s vertical integration of support services delivers a unique and efficient 360º approach to investing in real estate. The Company is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ with business operations focused throughout the greater Southwest region.
CaliberCo.com

Les médias du groupe Finyear

Lisez gratuitement :

FINYEAR

Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.

Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer

Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine

Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear

BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS

Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.

Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer

Jeudi 15 Juin 2017
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Les derniers articles publiés sur Finyear
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
évènements
Lettres métiers
Livres Blancs
Blockchain Daily News
Actus Nasdaq
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2016 - Finance & Innovation all the Year - 2016. ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.