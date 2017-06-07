Journal quotidien finance & innovation
CGI to provide SEB with global trade transaction platform


CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has signed an agreement with SEB, a leading Nordic financial services group, for the implementation and support of its CGI Trade360 solution. Through the partnership, SEB will benefit from CGI's global expertise in trade finance and emerging digital technologies, such as blockchain.



Present in approximately 20 countries worldwide, SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway and Germany, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients.

The CGI Trade360 solution is a global cloud-based transaction platform that supports financial institutions' transformation, delivering all of the software, infrastructure and support resources necessary to power their global trade business needs. The system includes a portal for end-to-end transaction management, supporting all aspects of the clients' workflow, including regulatory compliance. CGI Trade360 has a proven track record in the North American, Asia PAC and European markets, supporting some of the largest trade banks in the world. SEB is the first bank headquartered in Europe that will implement the solution.

"The greatest advantage of CGI Trade360 is that it will provide our clients with a comprehensive workflow solution. It also gives us the potential to expand our trade finance offering," said Robert Pehrson, Head of Product Management at SEB Transaction Services.

"We are excited to introduce CGI Trade360 to the European market. We work with 22 out of 30 top banks globally and are an industry leader in the global trade finance area. This experience, combined with regulatory compliance capabilities, paves the way for more banks to take advantage of our leading digital trade platform," said Pär Fors, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for CGI's operations in Sweden.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI Group Inc. is the fifth largest independent information technology and business process services firm in the world. Approximately 70,000 professionals serve thousands of global clients from offices and delivery centers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific, leveraging a comprehensive portfolio of services, including high-end business and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, and infrastructure management, as well as 150 IP-based services and solutions. With annual revenue in excess of C$10 billion and an order backlog exceeding C$20 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB).
cgi.com

SOURCE CGI Group Inc.

Mercredi 7 Juin 2017
