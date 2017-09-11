CFO Survey 2017 Q2 (Deloitte)

47% are optimistic about the financial prospects for their company.

Optimism stable

Nearly half of the CFOs continue to be optimistic about the financial prospects for their business, compared to 52 per cent last quarter.



53% expect to attract new credit.

CFO will attract new credit

In 2017 Q2, some 53 per cent of CFOs say to attract new cedit over the next 12 months, compared to 30 per cent three months ago.



56% believe that now is the time to take risks.

Risk appetite rises

Despite increased uncertainty about the external financial and economic situation, risk appetite among CFOs increased to 56 per cent, coming from 40 per cent.



88% believe that the number of private equity transactions will increase.

Private equity deals to increase

Some 88 per cent of CFOs expect private equity acquisition activity to increase in the next 12 months. A year ago, this metric stood at 67 per cent.



