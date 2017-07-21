Journal quotidien finance-innovation daily news
Financial Year Financial Year
http://www.finyear.com

Journal quotidien Finyear : finance-innovation all the year
 
 
 
 
              



C2Treasury was selected by FAH to establish treasury STP and centralize bank communications and cash visibility


TreasuryXpress, the global leader in frictionless and on-demand treasury management solutions today announced that Group Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co (FAH), the largest franchise fashion retailer in the KSA, MENA, Central Asia, and Caucasus regions, has selected the firm’s enterprise treasury management solution, C2Treasury™. After an intensive RFP process, C2Treasury was selected by FAH to help achieve deeply integrated straight-through processing with the firm’s multiple ERP systems. The retail company will now establish real-time bank communications and centralize cash visibility.



articles liés
Established in 1991, FAH currently represents 116 fashion brands including Aldo, Banana Republic, Clarks, Marks & Spencer and more. FAH trades in more than 2,100 stores across 100 shopping malls in 17 countries. The breadth of their business translates into complex bank communications, cash visibility, and reporting requirements.

“My goal was to implement one software across all of our international businesses. From cash visibility to centralized bank reconciliation and reporting, I wanted a treasury management system that could communicate with my ERPs, my banks, and my market data providers,” says Ziad El Khoury, Treasury Director at FAH. “I will now be able to do this with TreasuryXpress. With a higher developer-to-sales ratio than any other TMS provider in the space, they are truly committed to making technology that works for treasury. I know they are focused on supporting our growing business at scale.”

“Treasury is witnessing an evolution. Today, treasury technology needs to be highly cooperative with other platforms – quickly. Long, drawn out custom integrations are just not acceptable. Leveraging current Cloud technology, we have structured TreasuryXpress to be nimble and fully responsive to the needs of growing businesses,” say Anis Rahal, CEO and Founder of TreasuryXpress. “FAH is setting the standard for other retail treasuries to streamline their technology infrastructure and we are honored they have chosen us as their partner for treasury innovation.”

C2Treasury provides companies of any size access to enterprise-level cash visibility, liquidity management, bank connectivity, payments workflow, and self-service custom reporting capabilities. Characterized by immediate logon access and short implementation times of less than eight weeks, C2Treasury is TreasuryXpress’ flagship on-demand treasury product.

TREASURYXPRESS
treasuryxpress.com

Les médias du groupe Finyear

Lisez gratuitement :

FINYEAR

Le quotidien Finyear :
- Finyear Quotidien

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Finyear Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Finance innovation & Digital transformation.

Ses 4 lettres mensuelles digitales :
- Le Directeur Financier
- Le Trésorier
- Le Credit Manager
- The Chief Digital Officer

Finyear magazine trimestriel digital :
- Finyear Magazine

Un seul formulaire d'abonnement pour choisir de recevoir un ou plusieurs médias Finyear

BLOCKCHAIN DAILY NEWS

Le quotidien Blockchain Daily News :
- Blockchain Daily News

Sa newsletter quotidienne :
- Blockchain Daily News Newsletter
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Blockchain daily News, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en Blockchain révolution.

Sa lettre mensuelle digitale :
- The Chief Blockchain Officer

Vendredi 21 Juillet 2017
Notez


Nouveau commentaire :
Twitter

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *
Les derniers articles publiés sur Finyear
Recevez notre newsletter quotidienne comme plus de 40.000 professionnels de la gestion et de l'innovation financières
évènements
Lettres métiers
Livres Blancs
Blockchain Daily News
Actus Nasdaq
 
    Copyright Finyear (c)2006-2016 - Finance & Innovation all the Year - 2016. ISSN 2105-0872. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear is prohibited.