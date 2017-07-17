Anders Lexmon new CFO of Axfood

Anders Lexmon has an education in agronomics and has been employed by Axfood AB since 2002. He has previously served in roles as head of Group Finance and Group Accounting for the company. Anders Lexmon will assume his role as permanent CFO on 1 August. As CFO he will also be a member of Axfood’s Executive Committee.



“It is both an honour and deeply gratifying to be entrusted with the duty of helping lead Axfood on its continued journey of profitable growth by working with good and sustainable food – an area that engages many consumers daily,” says Anders Lexmon, CFO of Axfood AB.



