Anders Lexmon new CFO of Axfood

Anders Lexmon has an education in agronomics and has been employed by Axfood AB since 2002. He has previously served in roles as head of Group Finance and Group Accounting for the company. Anders Lexmon will assume his role as permanent CFO on 1 August. As CFO he will also be a member of Axfood’s Executive Committee.
“It is both an honour and deeply gratifying to be entrusted with the duty of helping lead Axfood on its continued journey of profitable growth by working with good and sustainable food – an area that engages many consumers daily,” says Anders Lexmon, CFO of Axfood AB.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Hellström, Assistant Manager Media Relations, Axfood AB, tel. +46-702-89 89 83.
The information in this release is such that Axfood AB is obligated to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Act and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was presented, through the agency of the contact person above, for publication at 1 p.m. CET on 14 July 2017.
At Axfood we work with passion for food and people. Food that is good and sustainable. Axfood includes the Willys and Hemköp chains as well as Tempo, Handlar’n and Direkten, which are retailer-owned stores organized within Axfood Närlivs. B2B sales are handled through the Axfood Snabbgross chain, and wholesaling is conducted through Dagab. We are also the owner of mat.se and Middagsfrid, and a part-owner of Urban Deli and Eurocash. Axfood is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and the principal owner is Axel Johnson AB.
axfood.se
