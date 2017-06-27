Agilysys Appoints Tony Pritchett Chief Financial Officer

Ramesh Srinivasan, President and CEO of Agilysys, commented, “During his time as Interim CFO and in various previous senior finance roles, Tony has done terrific work for Agilysys and has consistently demonstrated his ability to be our CFO and one of our key leaders. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Tony during my five months at Agilysys. Working alongside our talented, deep and experienced leadership teams, Tony will play a crucial role in helping us drive revenue and profitability growth. I look forward to sharing our upcoming journey to greatness with Tony.”



Prior to assuming the role of Interim CFO, Mr. Pritchett served as the Company’s Senior Director of Operations. He joined Agilysys in 2012 as Controller of the Company’s Retail Solutions Group, and subsequent to the divestiture of the Retail Solutions Group served as the Company’s Corporate Controller. Prior to joining Agilysys, Mr. Pritchett served in various senior roles, including as director of financial reporting at PGI and in Grant Thornton’s assurance practice. Mr. Pritchett, a certified public accountant, graduated from the University of Georgia in 2005 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting along with a Master of Accountancy.



