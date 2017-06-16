Acelity Names Tracy Jokinen as Chief Financial Officer

Jokinen has 25 years of financial accounting, reporting, planning and analysis experience. She is the former CFO of G&K Services, a leading provider of uniform and facility services that was acquired by Cintas earlier this year. Prior to her role at G&K, Jokinen spent more than 20 years at Valspar Corporation where she held a number of leadership roles within the global finance organization.



“Tracy has a dynamic combination of skill and experience that is uniquely suited to the needs of Acelity and the next stage of growth for the company,” said R. Andrew Eckert, President and CEO of Acelity. “She brings a strategic mindset and fresh perspective that will help accelerate our objectives, not only on behalf of Acelity, but also the many patients around the world that we serve.”



Jokinen holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. Interim CFO Todd Wyatt will transition into a new leadership role as part of the Acelity senior management team. Acelity wishes to acknowledge Todd’s indispensable leadership and service as Interim CFO.



About Acelity

Acelity L.P. Inc. and its subsidiaries are a global advanced wound care company that leverages the strengths of Kinetic Concepts, Inc. and Systagenix Wound Management, Limited. Available in approximately 90 countries, the innovative and complementary ACELITY™ product portfolio delivers value through solutions that speed healing and lead the industry in quality, safety and customer experience. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Acelity employs nearly 4,800 people around the world.

